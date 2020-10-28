Listeners' Choice- becoming more employable

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse- Is your will valid?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- Child headed households
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lee-Hendor Ruiters
Today at 11:32
Taste Test Mondays with Instant Pot
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 12:07
post DA congress reflection
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mike Moriaty
Today at 12:10
Political analysis: post DA congress reflection
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze
Today at 12:27
Update: Sanparks has moved Khoisan occupiers of Cecilia Forrest
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Reynold Thakhuli - Gm Media Liaison at Sanparks
Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli
Reynold "Rey" Thakuli - General Manager for Media Relations at SANParks
Today at 12:37
SARS to come down hard on taxpayers – with stricter punishments on the way
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jashwin Baijoo - Associate - Tax, Commercial and Dispute Resolution at Tax Consulting SA
Today at 12:40
Report: Minibus taxis aren't behind most road accidents - irresponsible drivers of passenger cars are
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Craig Proctor-Parker - Founder of Accident Specialist
Today at 12:45
RFI sheds light on SABC's Internet streaming plans
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 12:52
Legal talk: You may retrench employees if they unreasonably refuse to accept changes to employment contracts
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 13:07
On the couch - New food incubator Makers Landing taking shape at V&A Waterfront
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Westleigh Wilkinson
Today at 14:50
Music with Blowing My Own Trumpet
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Claude Lamon
Latest Local
WATCH: DA announces results of its leadership contest The party’s 2,000 delegates voted until 5pm on Saturday. 1 November 2020 1:59 PM
Hlumelo Biko on a mission create jobs using medical cannabis-focused fund It is the first on the African continent, managed by OSO Capital, a black-owned alternative investment manager. 1 November 2020 1:04 PM
Joburg EMS on high alert as SAWS issues warning for heavy rains in Gauteng The SA Weather Service issued an alert for heavy rains and thunderstorms that could lead to flooding in parts of Gauteng. 1 November 2020 12:35 PM
View all Local
'DA working towards having SA that works for all and will be alternative to ANC' Federal council chairperson Helen Zille reflects on the party federal congress virtual elections that happened over the weekend. 2 November 2020 7:20 AM
It's official, John Steenhuisen is the new DA leader Steenhuisen was competing for the top Democratic Alliance job against former youth leader Mbali Ntuli. 1 November 2020 2:48 PM
DA's Randall Williams elected mayor of Tshwane The election comes eight months after the last gathering of the council, which has been in turmoil due to disagreements between po... 30 October 2020 4:30 PM
View all Politics
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Business
Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers 'SA Airlink' is now officially 'Airlink'. CEO Rodger Foster says the airline's addressing market gaps left by SAA and Comair. 27 October 2020 6:52 PM
Shudufhadzo Musida is the new Miss SA The 24-year-old from Limpopo wins a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3-million. 24 October 2020 8:13 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Amakhosi rue missed chances as Bucs win 3-0 Zakhele Lepasa Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch scored to give Pirates a three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg. 31 October 2020 5:28 PM
CSA interim board 'can hopefully steer cricket in the right direction' Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced that the interim board that will be in place for an initial period of three months. 30 October 2020 1:20 PM
Kaizer Chiefs lose appeal against transfer ban This relates to the 2018 illegal transfer and registering of Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana from Madagascan club Fosa Juniors... 27 October 2020 6:50 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] If 2020 was a movie, its trailer would definitely look like this Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2020 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Kid hits pitch and foul ball from another game at same time Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2020 8:27 AM
I have fun with my music and enjoy company of people I work with - Jimmy Nevis Jimmy Nevis performs on #702Unplugged among others 'Magenta', a song is about going beyond your limitations. 30 October 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
View all Opinion

The Clement Manyathela Show
Listeners' Choice- becoming more employable

Listeners' Choice- becoming more employable

28 October 2020 12:06 PM

Guest: Vanessa Raath, recruitment specialist, tells us how to become more employable in a time when employment and job opportunities are scarce.


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

#702Openline

2 November 2020 10:55 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Does Duduzane Zuma have a future in politics?

2 November 2020 10:54 AM

Clement speaks to Duduzane Zuma about the possibility of a future career in politics. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relationships focus: How not to lose yourself in a relationship

30 October 2020 12:12 PM

Clement speaks to relationships coach, Francois Janse van Rensburg, about long term relationships and maintaining oneself in a partnership be it physically, emotionally or psychologically. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Does being 'pretty' come with benefits?

30 October 2020 11:11 AM

Clement hosts lawyer, Moshamy Chetty, and political commentary writer, Cairo Mathebula, about the benefits of being considered, Pretty.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bongo speaks out on allegations against him

30 October 2020 10:49 AM

Clement speaks to ANC MP Bongani Bongo about the corruption charges against him

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

30 October 2020 10:19 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Across the Desk: young activists

29 October 2020 12:09 PM

Clement is joined by young activists Tari Nyamayaro and Naledy Selepe and they discuss GBV and the importance of Pan-Africanism on the continent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hanging out with Clement- Felicia Mabuza-Suttle

29 October 2020 11:19 AM

Clement hangs out with entrepreneur and pioneer broadcaster Felicia Mabuza-Suttle. She shares some of her favorite songs and reflects on her lustrous career

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In conversation with Tsitsi Dangarembga

29 October 2020 10:06 AM

Clement speaks to prolific author and activist, Tsitsi Dangarembga, following the OR Tambo memorial lecture delivered last night. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

29 October 2020 9:59 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

It's official, John Steenhuisen is the new DA leader

Politics

'DA working towards having SA that works for all and will be alternative to ANC'

Politics

Joburg EMS on high alert as SAWS issues warning for heavy rains in Gauteng

Local

Ramaphosa: Class of 2020 has overcome difficulties that's tested hardened adults

2 November 2020 10:35 AM

Bail hearing for Bushiris, co-accused resumes in Pretoria court

2 November 2020 10:10 AM

Mbalula to establish task team to implement changes needed in taxi industry

2 November 2020 9:24 AM

