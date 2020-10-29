Across the Desk: young activists

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SOWETO DERBY: It is not the same without fans' excitement - Thabo September Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will face off at the MTN8 semifinal tomorrow minus the spectators 30 October 2020 5:13 PM
DA's Randall Williams elected mayor of Tshwane The election comes eight months after the last gathering of the council, which has been in turmoil due to disagreements between po... 30 October 2020 4:30 PM
'I burned so many bridges because I did not deliver Tshepo Jeans orders on time' Tshepo Mohlala on how he has turned his failures into successes over the years as an entrepreneur. 30 October 2020 3:33 PM
High Court overturns lower court decision, grants ailing Angelo Agrizzi bail Lawyer Daniel Witz says he is ecstatic after this decision and his client's health is the biggest worry. 30 October 2020 12:43 PM
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds' Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries). 29 October 2020 6:51 PM
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo clears air over link with Zuma's ex-wife Zondo says he had a relationship in the 1990s with the sister of Thobeka Madiba, who married the former president years later. 29 October 2020 4:56 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers 'SA Airlink' is now officially 'Airlink'. CEO Rodger Foster says the airline's addressing market gaps left by SAA and Comair. 27 October 2020 6:52 PM
Shudufhadzo Musida is the new Miss SA The 24-year-old from Limpopo wins a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3-million. 24 October 2020 8:13 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
CSA interim board 'can hopefully steer cricket in the right direction' Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced that the interim board that will be in place for an initial period of three months. 30 October 2020 1:20 PM
Kaizer Chiefs lose appeal against transfer ban This relates to the 2018 illegal transfer and registering of Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana from Madagascan club Fosa Juniors... 27 October 2020 6:50 PM
CSA independent director resigns‚ plans afoot to dissolve the entire board Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says a visit by England to play three ODIs and threeT20s in November hangs on a thread. 23 October 2020 2:52 PM
I have fun with my music and enjoy company of people I work with - Jimmy Nevis Jimmy Nevis performs on #702Unplugged among others 'Magenta', a song is about going beyond your limitations. 30 October 2020 3:24 PM
[WATCH] Vin Diesel dances to Brenda Fassie's Vulindlela in TikTok video Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 October 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Kim Kardashian gets a hologram birthday wish from her late father Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 October 2020 8:51 AM
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Across the Desk: young activists

Across the Desk: young activists

29 October 2020 12:09 PM

Clement is joined by young activists Tari Nyamayaro and Naledy Selepe and they discuss GBV and the importance of Pan-Africanism on the continent.


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Relationships focus: How not to lose yourself in a relationship

30 October 2020 12:12 PM

Clement speaks to relationships coach, Francois Janse van Rensburg, about long term relationships and maintaining oneself in a partnership be it physically, emotionally or psychologically. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Does being 'pretty' come with benefits?

30 October 2020 11:11 AM

Clement hosts lawyer, Moshamy Chetty, and political commentary writer, Cairo Mathebula, about the benefits of being considered, Pretty.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bongo speaks out on allegations against him

30 October 2020 10:49 AM

Clement speaks to ANC MP Bongani Bongo about the corruption charges against him

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

30 October 2020 10:19 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hanging out with Clement- Felicia Mabuza-Suttle

29 October 2020 11:19 AM

Clement hangs out with entrepreneur and pioneer broadcaster Felicia Mabuza-Suttle. She shares some of her favorite songs and reflects on her lustrous career

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In conversation with Tsitsi Dangarembga

29 October 2020 10:06 AM

Clement speaks to prolific author and activist, Tsitsi Dangarembga, following the OR Tambo memorial lecture delivered last night. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

29 October 2020 9:59 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's The Tea- The 'talking' stage

28 October 2020 12:23 PM

How long should the 'talking stage' last before a relationship becomes official? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listeners' Choice- becoming more employable

28 October 2020 12:06 PM

Guest: Vanessa Raath, recruitment specialist, tells us how to become more employable in a time when employment and job opportunities are scarce.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA's Randall Williams elected mayor of Tshwane

Politics Local

High Court overturns lower court decision, grants ailing Angelo Agrizzi bail

Politics

Healthcare workers urged to walk in their scrubs during 702 Walk the Talk

Local

Mission accomplished: All Blacks thrash Wallabies to retain Bledisloe Cup

31 October 2020 2:10 PM

Gauteng residents warned to brace for heavy rain this weekend

31 October 2020 2:05 PM

Taxi lekgotla wraps up with vow to tackles challenges in industry

31 October 2020 1:05 PM

