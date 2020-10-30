Clement speaks to relationships coach, Francois Janse van Rensburg, about long term relationships and maintaining oneself in a partnership be it physically, emotionally or psychologically.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement hosts lawyer, Moshamy Chetty, and political commentary writer, Cairo Mathebula, about the benefits of being considered, Pretty.
Clement speaks to ANC MP Bongani Bongo about the corruption charges against him
Clement is joined by young activists Tari Nyamayaro and Naledy Selepe and they discuss GBV and the importance of Pan-Africanism on the continent.
Clement hangs out with entrepreneur and pioneer broadcaster Felicia Mabuza-Suttle. She shares some of her favorite songs and reflects on her lustrous career
Clement speaks to prolific author and activist, Tsitsi Dangarembga, following the OR Tambo memorial lecture delivered last night.
How long should the 'talking stage' last before a relationship becomes official?
Guest: Vanessa Raath, recruitment specialist, tells us how to become more employable in a time when employment and job opportunities are scarce.