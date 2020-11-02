Family Matters- psychological impacts of children heading their households

Clement discusses the long-term affects on children who become caregivers and parental figures while they are still young.
Clement in conversation with John Steenhuisen about the future of the party, their plans to bring back lost voters and the perception of their policies.
Clement speaks to Duduzane Zuma about the possibility of a future career in politics.
Clement speaks to relationships coach, Francois Janse van Rensburg, about long term relationships and maintaining oneself in a partnership be it physically, emotionally or psychologically.
Clement hosts lawyer, Moshamy Chetty, and political commentary writer, Cairo Mathebula, about the benefits of being considered, Pretty.
Clement speaks to ANC MP Bongani Bongo about the corruption charges against him
Clement is joined by young activists Tari Nyamayaro and Naledy Selepe and they discuss GBV and the importance of Pan-Africanism on the continent.
Clement hangs out with entrepreneur and pioneer broadcaster Felicia Mabuza-Suttle. She shares some of her favorite songs and reflects on her lustrous career