Gauteng politics- shuffling of MMCs

Clement speaks to Jhb mayor, Geoff Makhubo and Eugene Botha at the Patriotic Alliance about the resignation and reshuffling of MMCs in the province.
Dietician, Mbali Mapholi, helps us deal with fussy eaters and children who don't want to experiment with their food choicesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to the Soul City Insitute's Phinah Kodisang about a new television series highlighting feminist issues.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement discusses the long-term affects on children who become caregivers and parental figures while they are still young.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement in conversation with John Steenhuisen about the future of the party, their plans to bring back lost voters and the perception of their policies.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Duduzane Zuma about the possibility of a future career in politics.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to relationships coach, Francois Janse van Rensburg, about long term relationships and maintaining oneself in a partnership be it physically, emotionally or psychologically.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement hosts lawyer, Moshamy Chetty, and political commentary writer, Cairo Mathebula, about the benefits of being considered, Pretty.LISTEN TO PODCAST