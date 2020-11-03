New feminist talk show shines the light on ongoing struggles against patriachy

Today at 08:07 INTERVIEW: U.S Elections Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Sithembile Mbete

Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University

125 125

Today at 08:45 Sea Point sinkhole nearly swallows car Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Farouk Robertson - Communications Manager at Water& Sanitation Dept: City Of Ct

125 125

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:40 Alan Winde Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

125 125

Today at 10:08 Khayelitsha Extortion Racket Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 10:33 #TheConerOffice-Thomas Pays, Founder and CEO of Ozow Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Thomas Pays

125 125

Today at 11:05 Making sense of the confusion at Traffic Department offices in Cape Town Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Ian Neilson - Mayco member for finance at Mayco member for finance

125 125