Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Talking Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Kieno "raps" with the band Watershed
Today with Kieno Kammies
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
SAPS has fired from crooked lieutenant-generals to constables - Commissioner National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole says they have fired two lieutenant-generals. 4 November 2020 6:12 PM
UN and KwaZulu-Natal government condemn violence, looting of foreign-owned shops EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the situation is calm and businesses are opened after actions by MKMVA and homeless people. 4 November 2020 5:02 PM
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!' Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 8:52 PM
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
US Presidential Election 2020: It's evenly poised in Florida US correspondent Simon Marks says important questions will be answered in the next few hours. 3 November 2020 5:46 PM
The Ant Group may become the most valuable IPO in history At the moment, the IPO has been postponed, this is the story of how we got here. 4 November 2020 7:15 PM
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 7:15 PM
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show. 4 November 2020 6:56 PM
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 3 November 2020 2:34 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
How time flies! It's a year since SA won the Rugby World Cup Sportswriter Lloyd Burnard says a win against New Zealand in Wellington in 2018 was a turning point. People started having belief. 2 November 2020 6:25 PM
Amakhosi rue missed chances as Bucs win 3-0 Zakhele Lepasa Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch scored to give Pirates a three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg. 31 October 2020 5:28 PM
[WATCH] A new foot-operated vending machine has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Bizarre moment as whale pushing Kayaker out the way goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2020 8:50 AM
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show. 4 November 2020 6:56 PM
'US vote to go either way, it could be Biden victory or second term for Trump' Pundits dissect the intricacies of the razor-tight race in the American presidential elections. 4 November 2020 6:08 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
The Clement Manyathela Show
#702Openline

#702Openline

4 November 2020 10:15 AM


Listeners' Choice- Facebook Community Standards explained

4 November 2020 12:23 PM
What's The Tea- baby mama/daddy drama

4 November 2020 12:09 PM
Smart Mobility 2030

4 November 2020 11:27 AM

William Dachs | Chief Operating Officer at Gautrain Management Agency

Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport

Presidential infrastructure project

4 November 2020 10:35 AM
Health and Wellness-Fussy eaters

3 November 2020 12:03 PM

Dietician, Mbali Mapholi, helps us deal with fussy eaters and children who don't want to experiment with their food choices

New feminist talk show shines the light on ongoing struggles against patriachy

3 November 2020 11:01 AM

Clement speaks to the Soul City Insitute's Phinah Kodisang about a new television series highlighting feminist issues. 

Gauteng politics- shuffling of MMCs

3 November 2020 10:36 AM

Clement speaks to Jhb mayor, Geoff Makhubo and Eugene Botha at the Patriotic Alliance about the resignation and reshuffling of MMCs in the province.

#702Openline

3 November 2020 10:18 AM
Family Matters- psychological impacts of children heading their households

2 November 2020 12:08 PM

Clement discusses the long-term affects on children who become caregivers and parental figures while they are still young. 

SAPS has fired from crooked lieutenant-generals to constables - Commissioner

Local

Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory

Business World

Warning: Thunderstorms and flooding could hit Gauteng, low-lying areas at risk

Local

Outa: Dudu Myeni clutching at straws with claim of plot to corner her

5 November 2020 6:43 AM

With matric exams to start today, Sadtu worried about COVID-19 effects on pupils

5 November 2020 6:31 AM

1,712 new COVID-19 cases recorded in SA, 46 more people die

5 November 2020 6:14 AM

