Across the Desk-US elections edition

Clement is joined by Prof Bob Weseka from Wits, political journalist Nina Burleigh and politics professor at Brown University, Wendy Schiller, as the US election results slowly trickle in.
Have you raised confident children and what have been some of the challenges you have encountered along the way? Hayden Knibbs offers some advice on raising confident, empowered children.
Clement speaks to former SAA Chief procument officer, Dr Masima Dahwa, about former SAA technical board chair Yakhe Kwinana's testimony at the Zondo Commisson.
Businessman Andile Ngcaba is going head-to-head with IT giant Dimension Data over unfair remuneration. Clement speaks to Ngcaba's spokesperson Yolande Tabo and Employment Attorney Dunstan Farrell.
What are the do and don'ts of engaging in threesomes, of bringing in extra people in our sexual relations and the after effects of the coupling?
Colorism has been hogging some headlines at different points in the last few years. Although the perceptions in our society, are slowly changing, dark skin people still carry the trauma of being made to feel second best or simply not good enough. Clement unpacks this with someone who has first-hand experience and a mental health professional.
Clement speaks to a father at the school about an incident involving his daughter. The principal of the school, Fiona Rogers, explains the mediation process currently underway. Lovelyn Nwadeyi, explains why this is an important teaching moment of racial relations.