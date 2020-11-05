Across the Desk-US elections edition

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Report on the public sector wage bill.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Mondia launches Monsooq in South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paolo Rizzardini - Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Board Member at Mondia
Today at 19:08
Business Book feature: CART ARY9 - 25’15 ' How I Built This by Guy Raz
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guy Raz - Podcast Host & Author at How I Built This
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money: Ralf Schmitt Ndlovu Youth Choir Conductor
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralf Schmitt - Conductor at Roedean Girls Choir
Latest Local
Communities take City of Joburg to court as 'our people are billed incorrectly' LDECA chairperson Majiet Amien says pensioners are being billed millions in water and lights and unacceptable. 9 November 2020 5:06 PM
Banks must get over 'Please DM us' because customers want a public response Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says banks need to hire more people and train them on how to handle queries online. 9 November 2020 4:20 PM
Lungisa admits racist rant against Kganyago was offensive to black citizens Andile Lungisa had to apologise publicly for several offensive tweets criticising Kganyago and calling him the k-word last year. 9 November 2020 3:27 PM
View all Local
US election: We're heading for long drawn-out battle - Correspondent Simon Marks Senate Judiciary chairman Lindsey Graham says it will be insane for Trump to concede to Biden due to allegations of irregularity. 9 November 2020 6:15 PM
Multiple-front probe ongoing but Montana’s ANC bombshell sheds some light Daily Maverick report shows that Angolan businesswoman Maria Gomes very clearly operated as an ANC fundraiser. 9 November 2020 1:23 PM
IEC ready for Super Wednesday by-elections - Mamabolo The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that all the necessary resources were in place for by-elections in 95 wards across... 9 November 2020 12:17 PM
View all Politics
Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300 Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments. 6 November 2020 11:24 AM
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 5 November 2020 8:14 PM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support? Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one. 8 November 2020 9:59 PM
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Sport
Master KG 'must not be a one-hit wonder' as he bags Best African Act award The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe says the muso must use the attention he is getting now very well. 9 November 2020 1:50 PM
Lumko Dyantyi gets new drums courtesy of reader who saw his story Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 November 2020 8:30 AM
[VIDEO] Helicopter carrying donor heart crashes onto roof but heart is saved Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 November 2020 8:29 AM
View all Entertainment
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
President Ramaphosa congratulates US President-Elect Joe Biden On Saturday evening, Cyril Ramaphosa tweeted his support for Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris. 7 November 2020 9:12 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote' 'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau. 5 November 2020 6:43 PM
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Across the Desk-US elections edition

Across the Desk-US elections edition

5 November 2020 12:28 PM

Clement is joined by Prof Bob Weseka from Wits, political journalist Nina Burleigh and politics professor at Brown University, Wendy Schiller, as the US election results slowly trickle in. 


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Family matters- raising confident children

9 November 2020 12:15 PM

Have you raised confident children and what have been some of the challenges you have encountered along the way? Hayden Knibbs offers some advice on raising confident, empowered children. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dr Masimba Dahwa reflects of State Capture testimony

9 November 2020 11:06 AM

Clement speaks to former SAA Chief procument officer, Dr Masima Dahwa, about former SAA technical board chair Yakhe Kwinana's testimony at the Zondo Commisson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dimension Data accused of racist practices

9 November 2020 10:31 AM

Businessman Andile Ngcaba is going head-to-head with IT giant Dimension Data over unfair remuneration. Clement speaks to Ngcaba's spokesperson Yolande Tabo and Employment Attorney Dunstan Farrell.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

9 November 2020 10:28 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relationships feature- The ins and outs of Threesomes

6 November 2020 12:10 PM

What are the do and don'ts of engaging in threesomes, of bringing in extra people in our sexual relations and the after effects of the coupling?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Interpreting the effects of Colourism in contemporary South Africa

6 November 2020 11:04 AM

Colorism has been hogging some headlines at different points in the last few years. Although the perceptions in our society, are slowly changing, dark skin people still carry the trauma of being made to feel second best or simply not good enough. Clement unpacks this with someone who has first-hand experience and a mental health professional. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702landers donate to single mother

6 November 2020 10:48 AM

Caller Dikeledi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A teachable moment at Roedean School for Girls

6 November 2020 10:37 AM

Clement speaks to a father at the school about an incident involving his daughter. The principal of the school, Fiona Rogers, explains the mediation process currently underway. Lovelyn Nwadeyi, explains why this is an important teaching moment of racial relations. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

6 November 2020 10:12 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Andile Ngcaba's R440m case: Discrimination still alive in workplaces - lawyer

Local

I can't get a job because Myeni and Kwinana ruined my career - whistleblower

Local

US election: We're heading for long drawn-out battle - Correspondent Simon Marks

Politics

EWN Highlights

Unions slam education dept for compromising health of educators

9 November 2020 4:43 PM

Tensions flare between EFF & Brackenfell residents over private matric party

9 November 2020 4:40 PM

WHO chief: World may be tired, but COVID-19 'is not tired of us'

9 November 2020 3:47 PM

