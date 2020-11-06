Relationships feature- The ins and outs of Threesomes

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:33
Latest from Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 10:35
Demystifying connection between social grants and teenage pregnancies
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:05
Inside the belly of the Beast-Angelo Agrizzi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 11:05
World of Work- Dagga-related offences in the workplace
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Balancing exercise and sanity
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:10
EFF
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nosipho Makamba Botya - Deputy Provincial Chair at Economic Freedom Fighters
Today at 12:15
Race tensions outside Brackenfell High school - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Stanley Henkeman - Executive Director at Institute For Justice And Reconciliation (Ijr)
Today at 12:23
Ramaphosa gives green light to Lottery probe - Groundup investigates
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray Joseph - former News Editor at Daily Voice
Today at 12:27
Sanbi
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ismail Ebrahim - CFR Node Manager for Custodians of Rare and Endangered Wildflowers (CREW) at Sanbi (Kirstenbosch)
Today at 12:37
IEC readiness
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Masego Shiburi - Gauteng Provincial Electoral Officer at Iec
Masego Sheburi - Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Today at 12:40
ANC
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ronalda Nalumango - convener at ANC
Today at 12:45
DA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 12:52
Feature
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:09
Telkom 's half year results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sipho Maseko - Group CEO at Telkom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: Investing can be easy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simon Brown - Financial Educator at Just One Lap
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Communities take City of Joburg to court as 'our people are billed incorrectly' LDECA chairperson Majiet Amien says pensioners are being billed millions and that is unacceptable. 9 November 2020 5:06 PM
Banks must get over 'Please DM us' because customers want a public response Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says banks need to hire more people and train them on how to handle queries online. 9 November 2020 4:20 PM
Lungisa admits racist rant against Kganyago was offensive to black citizens Andile Lungisa had to apologise publicly for several offensive tweets criticising Kganyago and calling him the k-word last year. 9 November 2020 3:27 PM
View all Local
We are not going to force diversity quotas at private events - Debbie Schäfer Western Cape Education MEC condemns the violence that took place outside Brackenfell High School but says it was a private event 10 November 2020 8:03 AM
US election: We're heading for long drawn-out battle - Correspondent Simon Marks Senate Judiciary chairman Lindsey Graham says it will be insane for Trump to concede to Biden due to allegations of irregularity. 9 November 2020 6:15 PM
Multiple-front probe ongoing but Montana's ANC bombshell sheds some light Daily Maverick report shows that Angolan businesswoman Maria Gomes very clearly operated as an ANC fundraiser. 9 November 2020 1:23 PM
View all Politics
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes. 9 November 2020 7:39 PM
'Civil servants earn too much and do too little' Public-sector wages have spun out of control. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 9 November 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
Rediscover Durban's hidden gems this summer This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support? Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one. 8 November 2020 9:59 PM
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe's - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Sport
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
[WATCH] Kenneth Copeland laughs at media for declaring Joe Biden as winner Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 November 2020 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Ballerina with Alzheimer remembering her old dance routine goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 November 2020 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%) Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council. 9 November 2020 6:24 PM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
Relationships feature- The ins and outs of Threesomes

Relationships feature- The ins and outs of Threesomes

6 November 2020 12:10 PM

What are the do and don'ts of engaging in threesomes, of bringing in extra people in our sexual relations and the after effects of the coupling?


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

#702Openline

10 November 2020 10:11 AM
Family matters- raising

9 November 2020 12:15 PM

Have you raised confident children and what have been some of the challenges you have encountered along the way? Hayden Knibbs offers some advice on raising confident, empowered children. 

Dr Masimba Dahwa reflects of State Capture testimony

9 November 2020 11:06 AM

Clement speaks to former SAA Chief procument officer, Dr Masima Dahwa, about former SAA technical board chair Yakhe Kwinana's testimony at the Zondo Commisson.

Dimension Data accused of racist practices

9 November 2020 10:31 AM

Businessman Andile Ngcaba is going head-to-head with IT giant Dimension Data over unfair remuneration. Clement speaks to Ngcaba's spokesperson Yolande Tabo and Employment Attorney Dunstan Farrell.

#702Openline

9 November 2020 10:28 AM
Interpreting the effects of Colourism in contemporary South Africa

6 November 2020 11:04 AM

Colorism has been hogging some headlines at different points in the last few years. Although the perceptions in our society, are slowly changing, dark skin people still carry the trauma of being made to feel second best or simply not good enough. Clement unpacks this with someone who has first-hand experience and a mental health professional. 

702landers donate to single mother

6 November 2020 10:48 AM

Caller Dikeledi

A teachable moment at Roedean School for Girls

6 November 2020 10:37 AM

Clement speaks to a father at the school about an incident involving his daughter. The principal of the school, Fiona Rogers, explains the mediation process currently underway. Lovelyn Nwadeyi, explains why this is an important teaching moment of racial relations. 

#702Openline

6 November 2020 10:12 AM
Trending

We are not going to force diversity quotas at private events - Debbie Schäfer

Politics

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)

Business Opinion

'Civil servants earn too much and do too little'

Business

EWN Highlights

A year after SANDF intervention in Vaal, residents see no change in services

10 November 2020 10:01 AM

Mulaudzi: Allegations I siphoned money from lottery commission a smear campaign

10 November 2020 9:18 AM

All COVID-19 regulations to be observed during by-elections - IEC

10 November 2020 9:01 AM

