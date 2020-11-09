Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Serving Bara for 29 years: Dr Balton one of Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners Dr Sadna Balton says they ensure that people who come to their department get the best possible available service at the hospital. 13 November 2020 5:08 PM
Police: Criminals desperate to cash in over festive season Bheki Cele said the police needed to do more to clamp down on the crime, which sometimes claimed the lives of bystanders and commu... 13 November 2020 4:47 PM
Interest in our food security offerings keeps growing - Makers Valley Makers Valley CEO Thobile Chittenden says the response they have received since being on 702 has been exceptional. 13 November 2020 4:30 PM
Joe Biden wins Arizona, the first Democrat to do so since 1996 US correspondent Simon Marks says international observers insist they witnessed no fraud whatsoever with theUS elections. 13 November 2020 5:51 PM
Ace Magashule granted R200,000 bail as his former PA turns state witness Media24 reporter Charles Smith and NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema reflect on the ANC secretary-general's court appearance. 13 November 2020 1:00 PM
DA brand problems contributed to election loss - Independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz reflects on the voting that took place on Wednesday, which saw the Democratic Alliance losing in many wards. 13 November 2020 7:28 AM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni Mc... 13 November 2020 3:01 PM
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity' The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs. 12 November 2020 7:38 PM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support? Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one. 8 November 2020 9:59 PM
[WATCH] Shekhinah performs her latest single 'Fixate' The award-winning artist says on #Unplugged the song is the first love letter to herself. 13 November 2020 3:51 PM
[WATCH] Girl performing skateboard trick and getting it right, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 November 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Guy places ring in Big Mac burger to propose, and girlfriend says yes Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 November 2020 8:42 AM
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Relationships- friends and family letting go of your ex

13 November 2020 12:25 PM

They say breaking up is hard to do. It's a time of loss, a time of mourning and a time of absolute grief that leaves you feeling completely alone in the unknown. The second thing we have to accept (especially if you're a family person) is that even though your ex's family felt like it was your own, it was not. How do we deal with families not being able to let go of OUR exes?

Call-out culture vs Cancel culture

13 November 2020 11:07 AM
Rolling coverage of Ace Magashule's first appearance in court

13 November 2020 10:54 AM

Clement speaks to reporter Edwin Ntsidi, activist Mcebo Dlamini, whistleblower Mxolisi Dukwana and analyst Somadoda Fikeni as events outside court in Bloemfontein escalate. 

#702OpenLine

13 November 2020 10:26 AM
Across the Desk: Community radio stations edition

12 November 2020 12:19 PM

Clement is joined by community radio stations presenters Motseki Mabuya, Kabelo Kehalotse and Octavius Masemola about the importance that these radio stations serve in the community.

Hanging Out with Clement: Nonkululeko Gobodo

12 November 2020 11:26 AM

Clement hangs out with the first black female accountant, Nonkululeko Gobodo. She reflects on her inspiring story and being a pioneer in South Africa’s accounting industry.

#702Openline

12 November 2020 10:17 AM
What's The Tea- Knowing your partner's salary

11 November 2020 12:07 PM

Do you know what your partner earns? Do you believe you should have a right to his or her payslip?

Listeners Choice- The impact of Ratings agencies

11 November 2020 11:52 AM

What role do rating agencies play in the economies of the world? Where do they get their powers and authority from? Independent policy analyst, Zama Moyo, weighs in on this listener's question. 

The importance of proper school sanitation in the performance of children

11 November 2020 11:07 AM

Clements speaks to a former school principal, Goodwin Babupi, about an idea he has to improve school sanitation. He believes that as soon as this issue is tackled, the school children can thrive. Section 27 and the Department of Basic Education join the conversation.

