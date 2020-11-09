They say breaking up is hard to do. It's a time of loss, a time of mourning and a time of absolute grief that leaves you feeling completely alone in the unknown. The second thing we have to accept (especially if you're a family person) is that even though your ex's family felt like it was your own, it was not. How do we deal with families not being able to let go of OUR exes?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to reporter Edwin Ntsidi, activist Mcebo Dlamini, whistleblower Mxolisi Dukwana and analyst Somadoda Fikeni as events outside court in Bloemfontein escalate.
Clement is joined by community radio stations presenters Motseki Mabuya, Kabelo Kehalotse and Octavius Masemola about the importance that these radio stations serve in the community.
Clement hangs out with the first black female accountant, Nonkululeko Gobodo. She reflects on her inspiring story and being a pioneer in South Africa's accounting industry.
Do you know what your partner earns? Do you believe you should have a right to his or her payslip?
What role do rating agencies play in the economies of the world? Where do they get their powers and authority from? Independent policy analyst, Zama Moyo, weighs in on this listener's question.
Clements speaks to a former school principal, Goodwin Babupi, about an idea he has to improve school sanitation. He believes that as soon as this issue is tackled, the school children can thrive. Section 27 and the Department of Basic Education join the conversation.