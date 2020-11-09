Family matters- raising confident children

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - "Smart Devices"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
Consumer corner CART AN10. 6'41;;
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Founder of Merchant Capital (disruptive fintech funder)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dov Girnun - Founder & CEO at Merchantec Capital
Latest Local
EWN reporter’s home destroyed by fire EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise describes how their family home had sentimental value and it is all now gone. 11 November 2020 5:44 PM
Corruption-buster Constance Moitse one of the Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners Advocate Constance Moitse helped in cleaning up the Department of Home Affairs and bringing down cases of identity fraud. 11 November 2020 4:39 PM
Edenglen High School: Fight over R25 leads to criminal charges Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Wednesday to find out more details about the viral video. 11 November 2020 2:24 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight at 8pm The address follows a sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council meeting. 11 November 2020 5:37 PM
Service delivery displeasure leads to low by-election voter turnout in Emfuleni Election analyst Wayne Sussman and Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka reflect on voting taking place across the country. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
Marmite applies its classic 'love it or hate it' line to early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
Rating agencies don't threaten in Europe as they do in Africa - Policy analyst Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst says the agencies carry a lot of institutional cloud. 11 November 2020 12:13 PM
Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care) Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner. 10 November 2020 9:00 PM
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this Summer This Summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
Why is it so difficult for sport fans to divorce the club they support? Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane unpacks why a person finds it difficult to divorce a losing club for a winning one. 8 November 2020 9:59 PM
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe to contest CAF presidency Patrice Motsepe owns Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been among the top 10 clubs in Africa for some years and completed... 9 November 2020 2:19 PM
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
[WATCH] Man lands a job after posting CV on a huge truck Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 November 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] News reporter swears on camera before doing live crossing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 November 2020 8:29 AM
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
Marmite applies its classic 'love it or hate it' line to early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter. 10 November 2020 7:02 PM
Family matters- raising confident children

Family matters- raising confident children

9 November 2020 12:15 PM

Have you raised confident children and what have been some of the challenges you have encountered along the way? Hayden Knibbs offers some advice on raising confident, empowered children. 


What's The Tea- Knowing your partner's salary

11 November 2020 12:07 PM

Do you know what your partner earns? Do you believe you should have a right to his or her payslip?

Listeners Choice- The impact of Ratings agencies

11 November 2020 11:52 AM

What role do rating agencies play in the economies of the world? Where do they get their powers and authority from? Independent policy analyst, Zama Moyo, weighs in on this listener's question. 

The importance of proper school sanitation in the performance of children

11 November 2020 11:07 AM

Clements speaks to a former school principal, Goodwin Babupi, about an idea he has to improve school sanitation. He believes that as soon as this issue is tackled, the school children can thrive. Section 27 and the Department of Basic Education join the conversation.

Focus on Emfuleni municipality

11 November 2020 10:37 AM

What is going on in the Emfuleni municipality? Residents have been complaining about poor service in the area for years. We get an update from the mayor, and community members. 

#702Openline

11 November 2020 10:29 AM
Health and Wellness: Balancing exercise and sanity

10 November 2020 12:01 PM

Clement is joined by nutritionist and fitness junkie Fulufhelo Siphuma, who explains the benefits of exercising on one’s mental health.

World of Work: Use of dagga in the workplace

10 November 2020 11:37 AM

Clement speaks to Labour Attorney Grant Wilkinson about the use of dagga in the workplace and whether or not its treated as other narcotics in the professional setting.

Demystifying connection between social grants and teenage pregnancy

10 November 2020 11:18 AM

Clement chats to gender-based violence researcher at the South African Medical Research Council Samantha Willan about claims that young girls get pregnant so they can access grant payments. 

Brackenfell high school incident

10 November 2020 11:17 AM

Clement chats to Western Cape SAHRC Commissioner Andre Gaum and DA Western Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela about  the racial clashes that happened outside Brackenfell High School between parents and the EFF

#702Openline

10 November 2020 10:11 AM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight at 8pm

Politics

EWN reporter’s home destroyed by fire

Local

Some parts of Emfuleni Municipality miraculously have water on by-election day

Local

Gordhan: Process to acquire private equity partners for SAA at advanced stage

11 November 2020 6:02 PM

Water shortages on top of voters’ minds in Evaton for by-elections

11 November 2020 5:21 PM

Health agency: EU could see first COVID-19 vaccinations in early 2021

11 November 2020 4:25 PM

