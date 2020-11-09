Family matters- raising confident children

Do you know what your partner earns? Do you believe you should have a right to his or her payslip?LISTEN TO PODCAST
What role do rating agencies play in the economies of the world? Where do they get their powers and authority from? Independent policy analyst, Zama Moyo, weighs in on this listener's question.
Clements speaks to a former school principal, Goodwin Babupi, about an idea he has to improve school sanitation. He believes that as soon as this issue is tackled, the school children can thrive. Section 27 and the Department of Basic Education join the conversation.
What is going on in the Emfuleni municipality? Residents have been complaining about poor service in the area for years. We get an update from the mayor, and community members.
Clement is joined by nutritionist and fitness junkie Fulufhelo Siphuma, who explains the benefits of exercising on one's mental health.
Clement speaks to Labour Attorney Grant Wilkinson about the use of dagga in the workplace and whether or not its treated as other narcotics in the professional setting.
Clement chats to gender-based violence researcher at the South African Medical Research Council Samantha Willan about claims that young girls get pregnant so they can access grant payments.
Clement chats to Western Cape SAHRC Commissioner Andre Gaum and DA Western Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela about the racial clashes that happened outside Brackenfell High School between parents and the EFF