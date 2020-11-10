World of Work: Use of dagga in the workplace

Clement speaks to Labour Attorney Grant Wilkinson about the use of dagga in the workplace and whether or not its treated as other narcotics in the professional setting.
How has the perception of male grooming changed over the years? We explore some of the key trends in male grooming and the move to make it more acceptable and mainstream.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With the festive season approaching what are some of the do's and don'ts of office parties and end-of-year functions?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to author Rehana Rossouw about her book on the life and business dealings of businessman, Fred Daniel and the role of deputy President, David Mabuza.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Trained Counsellor Dulcy Rubushe about friends that become part of one’s family and the needed boundaries.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to 702 Africa Report's contributor Crystal Oderson and Dr Nkosikhule Nyembezi from the Election Monitoring Network about the role of African election observers on the continent and why western countries don’t make use of them.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to the BBC’s Nomsa Maseko, GCIS Director General Phumla Williams and Malawi’s Information Minister Gospel Kazako about Pastor Bushiri and his wife fleeing South Africa. The couple are currently out on bail after facing charges of fraud.LISTEN TO PODCAST
They say breaking up is hard to do. It's a time of loss, a time of mourning and a time of absolute grief that leaves you feeling completely alone in the unknown. The second thing we have to accept (especially if you're a family person) is that even though your ex's family felt like it was your own, it was not. How do we deal with families not being able to let go of OUR exes?LISTEN TO PODCAST