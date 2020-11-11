Listeners Choice- The impact of Ratings agencies

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Global entrepreneurship week - are entrepreneurs born or made?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Allon Raiz - CEO at Raizcorp
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Local tech company Alphawave secures R100m investment from Kagiso Capital Products developed by the Stellenbosch-based group include a radar system which accurately tracks balls on a golf course. 17 November 2020 8:31 PM
Help for small businesses: Top CEOs commit to paying suppliers within 30 days #PayIn30 is aimed at helping SMEs survive the Covid crisis. Discovery Limited's Adrian Gore has called on more CEOs to join up. 17 November 2020 6:27 PM
SABC News employees halt work in protest over job cuts The SABC disclosed that 400 people were being served with Section 189 notices, with about 170 posts to be filled. 17 November 2020 5:56 PM
View all Local
SA Inc a hard sell, but areas of 'enormous interest' to foreign investors The third SA Investment Conference has kicked off. Bruce Whitfield interviews president's Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree. 17 November 2020 7:16 PM
Zondo to announce tomorrow whether he will recuse himself from commission Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane reflects on the state capture commission of inquiry. 17 November 2020 1:09 PM
We are not embarrassed by Bushiris escape, says Hawks Acting spokesperson Katlego Mogale reflects on the prophet and his wife fleeing the country. 17 November 2020 9:08 AM
View all Politics
Reduce fraud, improve efficiency with Absa’s digital cash management solutions "Financial control is a mechanism businesses can use to detect and prevent fraud," says John Molanda (Absa Transactional Banking). 17 November 2020 12:50 PM
'Business rescue' in South Africa is on steroids in 2020 Business rescue practitioners have never been this busy. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys. 17 November 2020 10:23 AM
'SA must move fast to demonstrate right environment for investment' Business for SA Steering Committee chairperson and Busa vice-president Martin Kingston reflects on the investment summit. 17 November 2020 7:53 AM
View all Business
Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book. 14 November 2020 4:59 PM
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni Mc... 13 November 2020 3:01 PM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
Banyana Banyana make history with 4th Cosafa title in a row Sibulele Holweni struck off a goal-keeping mistake, South Africa held that 1-0 lead throughout the opening half. 14 November 2020 7:42 PM
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Group of friends playing SA's childhood games leaves us nostalgic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Consul General Stephen Ellison dives into river to save drowning student Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Funny skit on whether people should or shouldn't split bill goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2020 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Listeners Choice- The impact of Ratings agencies

Listeners Choice- The impact of Ratings agencies

11 November 2020 11:52 AM

What role do rating agencies play in the economies of the world? Where do they get their powers and authority from? Independent policy analyst, Zama Moyo, weighs in on this listener's question. 


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Health and Wellness- The evolution of Male Grooming

17 November 2020 11:59 AM

How has the perception of male grooming changed over the years? We explore some of the key trends in male grooming and the move to make it more acceptable and mainstream. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of Work- Office party etiquette

17 November 2020 11:37 AM

With the festive season approaching what are some of the do's and don'ts of office parties and end-of-year functions?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reviewing Predator Politics

17 November 2020 11:07 AM

Clement speaks to author Rehana Rossouw about her book on the life and business dealings of businessman, Fred Daniel and the role of deputy President, David Mabuza. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

17 November 2020 10:04 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: Friends who become family

16 November 2020 12:08 PM

Clement is joined by Trained Counsellor Dulcy Rubushe about friends that become part of one’s family and the needed boundaries.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Role of African election observers

16 November 2020 11:54 AM

Clement chats to 702 Africa Report's contributor Crystal Oderson and Dr Nkosikhule Nyembezi from the Election Monitoring Network about the role of African election observers on the continent and why western countries don’t make use of them.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA government shocked by Bushiris fleeing the country the country

16 November 2020 10:40 AM

Clement chats to the BBC’s Nomsa Maseko, GCIS Director General Phumla Williams and Malawi’s Information Minister Gospel Kazako about Pastor Bushiri and his wife fleeing South Africa. The couple are currently out on bail after facing charges of fraud.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

16 November 2020 10:07 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relationships- friends and family letting go of your ex

13 November 2020 12:25 PM

They say breaking up is hard to do. It's a time of loss, a time of mourning and a time of absolute grief that leaves you feeling completely alone in the unknown. The second thing we have to accept (especially if you're a family person) is that even though your ex's family felt like it was your own, it was not. How do we deal with families not being able to let go of OUR exes?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Call-out culture vs Cancel culture

13 November 2020 11:07 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

We are not embarrassed by Bushiris escape, says Hawks

Politics

Zondo to announce tomorrow whether he will recuse himself from commission

Politics

We are going to Brackenfell to put white racists in their place - EFF

Local

SABC News employees halt work in protest over job cuts

Local

EWN Highlights

Commuters urged to use alternative transport on Wednesday amid taxi march

17 November 2020 6:48 PM

EXCLUSIVE: Numsa workers want Mpumalanga secretary out over 'abuse of power'

17 November 2020 6:47 PM

Is there a threat from earth tremors in the WC?

17 November 2020 6:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA