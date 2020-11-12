Hanging Out with Clement: Nonkululeko Gobodo

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
DonkerKloof
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Petro van Rhyn
AB from Paarl - Resident and complainant
Today at 10:33
CCID Open Borders
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tasso Evangelinos - CEO at Ccid
Today at 11:32
Hybrid Education Replaces Victorian Teaching Methods
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
The latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:13
Business for SA (B4SA) launched a campaign that aims to help SMEs survive the Covid-19 crisis, and help preserve jobs.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Ninety One results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hendrik Du Toit - CEO at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - what investment returns you should expect locally and globally and from different asset classes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
Today at 19:48
Investment School - part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
Latest Local
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
'Nothing will ever prepare anyone for the experience of having a preterm baby' World Prematurity Day is observed on 17 November each year to raise awareness of preterm birth and the concerns of the babies. 16 November 2020 4:04 PM
Matric maths paper leaked hours before exam According to the Department of Basic Education, the Mathematics Paper Two exam was leaked on Monday morning, just hours before it... 16 November 2020 2:20 PM
View all Local
Leaving SA via airport is far more difficult than through land or sea - expert Ottilia Anna Maunganidze, head of special projects, Institute for Security Studies says Bushiri is by no measure ordinary. 16 November 2020 6:07 PM
'I do not have a personal relationship with Jacob Zuma,' says Raymond Zondo Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 16 November 2020 1:06 PM
Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi livid after Bushiris skip country The prophet and his wife announced on Saturday that they had left South Africa and were in Malawi, defying their bail conditions. 16 November 2020 8:38 AM
View all Politics
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
View all Business
Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book. 14 November 2020 4:59 PM
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni Mc... 13 November 2020 3:01 PM
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity' The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs. 12 November 2020 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
Banyana Banyana make history with 4th Cosafa title in a row Sibulele Holweni struck off a goal-keeping mistake, South Africa held that 1-0 lead throughout the opening half. 14 November 2020 7:42 PM
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Funny skit on whether people should or shouldn't split bill goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Shekhinah performs her latest single 'Fixate' The award-winning artist says on #Unplugged the song is the first love letter to herself. 13 November 2020 3:51 PM
[WATCH] Girl performing skateboard trick and getting it right, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 November 2020 8:42 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Hanging Out with Clement: Nonkululeko Gobodo

Hanging Out with Clement: Nonkululeko Gobodo

12 November 2020 11:26 AM

Clement hangs out with the first black female accountant, Nonkululeko Gobodo. She reflects on her inspiring story and being a pioneer in South Africa’s accounting industry.


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Family Matters: Friends who become family

16 November 2020 12:08 PM

Clement is joined by Trained Counsellor Dulcy Rubushe about friends that become part of one’s family and the needed boundaries.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Role of African election observers

16 November 2020 11:54 AM

Clement chats to 702 Africa Report's contributor Crystal Oderson and Dr Nkosikhule Nyembezi from the Election Monitoring Network about the role of African election observers on the continent and why western countries don’t make use of them.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA government shocked by Bushiris fleeing the country the country

16 November 2020 10:40 AM

Clement chats to the BBC’s Nomsa Maseko, GCIS Director General Phumla Williams and Malawi’s Information Minister Gospel Kazako about Pastor Bushiri and his wife fleeing South Africa. The couple are currently out on bail after facing charges of fraud.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

16 November 2020 10:07 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relationships- friends and family letting go of your ex

13 November 2020 12:25 PM

They say breaking up is hard to do. It's a time of loss, a time of mourning and a time of absolute grief that leaves you feeling completely alone in the unknown. The second thing we have to accept (especially if you're a family person) is that even though your ex's family felt like it was your own, it was not. How do we deal with families not being able to let go of OUR exes?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Call-out culture vs Cancel culture

13 November 2020 11:07 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rolling coverage of Ace Magashule's first appearance in court

13 November 2020 10:54 AM

Clement speaks to reporter Edwin Ntsidi, activist Mcebo Dlamini, whistleblower Mxolisi Dukwana and analyst Somadoda Fikeni as events outside court in Bloemfontein escalate. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702OpenLine

13 November 2020 10:26 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Across the Desk: Community radio stations edition

12 November 2020 12:19 PM

Clement is joined by community radio stations presenters Motseki Mabuya, Kabelo Kehalotse and Octavius Masemola about the importance that these radio stations serve in the community.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Matric maths paper leaked hours before exam

Local

There's nothing special about Bushiri, we await formal approach from SA - Malawi

Local

'I do not have a personal relationship with Jacob Zuma,' says Raymond Zondo

Politics

EWN Highlights

New vaccine breakthrough lifts global hope against pandemic

16 November 2020 7:45 PM

Zondo to deliver ruling on Zuma’s recusal application on Tuesday

16 November 2020 6:57 PM

EFF: Brackenfell High’s attempt to halt protesting unnecessary, an overreaction

16 November 2020 6:53 PM

