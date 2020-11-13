Relationships- friends and family letting go of your ex

They say breaking up is hard to do. It's a time of loss, a time of mourning and a time of absolute grief that leaves you feeling completely alone in the unknown. The second thing we have to accept (especially if you're a family person) is that even though your ex's family felt like it was your own, it was not. How do we deal with families not being able to let go of OUR exes?