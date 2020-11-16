Listeners share their thoughts on the hilarious rumours around life in Midrand? Where do these rumours come from?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to CONTRALESA and cultural activist, Dr Nomagugu Ngobese, about the amount of money royals get from the State as well as their role in contemporary society. This following a listener email.
Clements takes calls from listeners who have dealt with the shame, guilt and pain, of attempting suicide.
National Taxi Alliance Spokesperson Theo Malele
How has the perception of male grooming changed over the years? We explore some of the key trends in male grooming and the move to make it more acceptable and mainstream.
With the festive season approaching what are some of the do's and don'ts of office parties and end-of-year functions?
Clement speaks to author Rehana Rossouw about her book on the life and business dealings of businessman, Fred Daniel and the role of deputy President, David Mabuza.
Clement is joined by Trained Counsellor Dulcy Rubushe about friends that become part of one's family and the needed boundaries.