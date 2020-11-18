Just this past week two big pharmaceutical giants announced the results of COVID19 vaccine trials. At the same time as these announcements were being made, the directors of Big Pharma cashed in with Pfizer’s CEO, Albert Bourla, earning over $5 million after selling their stocks. How has the pursuit of profit affected the rate of development of these crucial life- saving vaccines? And is Pandemic Profiteering a legal, ethical way for Big Pharma to operate? What should we be cautious of?

arrow_forward