NTA protest

National Taxi Alliance Spokesperson Theo Malele
How many of us have heard or even spoken about dealbreakers? What happens when you meet the most perfect partner, but he/she hates budgeting for money? Is that even considered a dealbreaker or can you negotiate these differences in the relationship? Clement and the listeners share their relationship stories and dealbreakersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement and the listeners discuss how their structural inequality and surrounding circumstances affected the choices made when growing upLISTEN TO PODCAST
Just this past week two big pharmaceutical giants announced the results of COVID19 vaccine trials. At the same time as these announcements were being made, the directors of Big Pharma cashed in with Pfizer’s CEO, Albert Bourla, earning over $5 million after selling their stocks. How has the pursuit of profit affected the rate of development of these crucial life- saving vaccines? And is Pandemic Profiteering a legal, ethical way for Big Pharma to operate? What should we be cautious of?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by e-hailing and meter taxi drivers as we explore some of the challenges and good things about the different industries.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement hangs out with one of the most coolest and loved academics in the country. Professor Mamokgethi joins us to talk about her celebrated work in the academic space and shares some of he favourite songs.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Listeners share their thoughts on the hilarious rumours around life in Midrand? Where do these rumours come from?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to CONTRALESA and cultural activist, Dr Nomagugu Ngobese, about the amount of money royals get from the State as well as their role in contemporary society. This following a listener email.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clements takes calls from listeners who have dealt with the shame, guilt and pain, of attempting suicide.LISTEN TO PODCAST