Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: How your spouse affects your financial future
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature:
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
John Steiger - UFO researcher and author from the UK
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive season Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
Zondo commission hears of questionable payments to Geoff Makhubo and Zizi Kodwa EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives a summary about what happened at the state capture commission. 25 November 2020 5:52 PM
Gauteng Health to hold nurses' day of prayer Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital operational manager Zengezile Makhombothi talks about challenges they faced during COVID-19. 25 November 2020 4:24 PM
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker). 24 November 2020 7:46 PM
SABC a reflection of ANC and government ambiguity - Carol Paton Journalist says the question for Ramaphosa will be if he can't do it at the broadcaster, can he do it in the rest of the economy? 24 November 2020 6:56 PM
Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Joe Biden transition Bloomberg Politics US editor Kate Hunter says it is hard to imagine how Trump would continue to be president after January 20. 24 November 2020 1:57 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60 Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE). 23 November 2020 8:04 PM
'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles' William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float. 20 November 2020 7:45 PM
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
Trevor Noah to host 63rd Grammy Awards Blogger and entertainment commentator Phil Mphela gives us details about the announcement and nominations. 25 November 2020 2:00 PM
[WATCH] Lindiwe Zulu gets meaning of filicide wrong and Malema pokes fun at her Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 November 2020 8:33 AM
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves. 21 November 2020 5:28 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
#702Openline

#702Openline

23 November 2020 10:05 AM


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

What’s The Tea- Wedding bells yes/no?

25 November 2020 11:58 AM

Many people will be visiting families, some avoiding the daunting relationship status question. Perhaps ‘hiring ‘a boyfriend or partner for family functions is an idea!

Listeners Choice- The relevance of taking an Oath

25 November 2020 11:36 AM

Paul Vorster, Senior research specialist at the Ethics Institute and Clement unpack the relevance of an Oath and if they are indeed taken seriously. 

Social Justice Review

25 November 2020 11:10 AM

A group of activists have played an important role in shaping our discourse and social justice sector in South Africa.  Recently a report was released looking at how far we’ve come in addressing issues of equality and fighting for justice, 20 years into democracy.

Who is to blame for a child drowning at a construction site?

25 November 2020 10:34 AM

Clement and Mongezi Mnyani, CEO of Khato Civils discuss the unfortunate incident of the child that drowned in the water filled trench in Hammanskraal in Pretoria this weekend. The Chief of Staff, in the office of the mayor, Jordan Grifiths, also weighs in. 

Calls for ban on Summer initation season

25 November 2020 10:30 AM

It is the summer initiation season and it was said there would be no initiation schools operating under all levels of lock down due to the covid 19 regulations. Clement and Prince Zolani Mkhiva discuss the implication of these regulations as well as illegal schools operating regardless.

#702Openline

25 November 2020 10:12 AM
Health and Wellness: Eating disorders

24 November 2020 12:03 PM

Clement is joined by Dietician Matome Diala who unpacks the different types of eating disorders and how they can be identified.

Including men in the Politics of Care

24 November 2020 11:54 AM

Care and carework is so often gendered towards the feminine, towards women. How is it possible to change the narrative around care work to include men? Sonke Gender Justice and Commission for Gender Equality host a series of webinars exploring these shifting conversations. 

World of Work: Claiming damages during strikes

24 November 2020 11:51 AM

Clement chats to Labour Lawyer Jonathan Goldberg about costs incurred during strikes. We look at the differences between protected and unprotected action
 

Exploring executive salaries

24 November 2020 11:19 AM

Clement discusses the ins and outs of remuneration for executives, both in the public and private sector. Are these salaries justified and should they be relooked in line with the companies' performances.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'I was abused and I was raped by Mr X from when I was 10 until I was 16'

Local

Truck owners need to hire SA drivers, not foreigners - All Truck Drivers Forum

Local

Zondo commission hears of questionable payments to Geoff Makhubo and Zizi Kodwa

Local

[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away

Sport

Ramaphosa: Measures to eradicate GBV cannot be carried out by govt alone

25 November 2020 7:58 PM

Diego Maradona, a divine talent with more than a touch of the devil

25 November 2020 7:30 PM

Fight against GBV must go beyond 16 days of activism, says social dev committee

25 November 2020 6:59 PM

