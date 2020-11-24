Exploring executive salaries

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Psychology Matters: Anxiety in children
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Chris Langsveld - Clinical Psychologist
Today at 21:05
Crime Time - VBS Mutual Bank scandal
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Award winning investigative journalist and author of "VBS: A Dream Defrauded
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance:
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Thembisa Fakude - Sa Bureau Chief at Al Jazeera
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
Makhaya Ntini: I played cricket because I love it In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Makhaya Ntini talks about his childhood, career and challenges in the Proteas. 26 November 2020 10:21 AM
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler. 25 November 2020 9:15 PM
View all Local
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption. 26 November 2020 6:44 PM
Ramaphosa faces motion of no confidence, PP faces fitness to hold office panel Parliament Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo unpacks the two matters involving the president and the Public Protector. 26 November 2020 1:06 PM
Mkhwebane wants ConCourt to review High Court ruling on CR17 funding matter Newzroom Afrika reporter Ziyanda Ngcobo reflects on why this matter was brought by the Public Protector to the ConCourt. 26 November 2020 12:46 PM
View all Politics
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
The cows are coming to save us The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine. 25 November 2020 7:15 PM
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
View all Business
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60 Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE). 23 November 2020 8:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man saving puppy from alligator's jaws goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2020 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Ryan Reynolds sends heartfelt birthday message to boy living in new city Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2020 8:31 AM
Trevor Noah to host 63rd Grammy Awards Blogger and entertainment commentator Phil Mphela gives us details about the announcement and nominations. 25 November 2020 2:00 PM
View all Entertainment
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
View all Africa
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Exploring executive salaries

Exploring executive salaries

24 November 2020 11:19 AM

Clement discusses the ins and outs of remuneration for executives, both in the public and private sector. Are these salaries justified and should they be relooked in line with the companies' performances.


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Hanging out with Clement- Makhaya Ntini

26 November 2020 11:12 AM

Makhaya Ntini is one of the most successful cricketers in South Africa. Today he tells Clement more about his cricket career and what he has achieved thus far.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

26 November 2020 10:16 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s The Tea- Wedding bells yes/no?

25 November 2020 11:58 AM

Many people will be visiting families, some avoiding the daunting relationship status question. Perhaps ‘hiring ‘a boyfriend or partner for family functions is an idea!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listeners Choice- The relevance of taking an Oath

25 November 2020 11:36 AM

Paul Vorster, Senior research specialist at the Ethics Institute and Clement unpack the relevance of an Oath and if they are indeed taken seriously. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Social Justice Review

25 November 2020 11:10 AM

A group of activists have played an important role in shaping our discourse and social justice sector in South Africa.  Recently a report was released looking at how far we’ve come in addressing issues of equality and fighting for justice, 20 years into democracy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Who is to blame for a child drowning at a construction site?

25 November 2020 10:34 AM

Clement and Mongezi Mnyani, CEO of Khato Civils discuss the unfortunate incident of the child that drowned in the water filled trench in Hammanskraal in Pretoria this weekend. The Chief of Staff, in the office of the mayor, Jordan Grifiths, also weighs in. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Calls for ban on Summer initation season

25 November 2020 10:30 AM

It is the summer initiation season and it was said there would be no initiation schools operating under all levels of lock down due to the covid 19 regulations. Clement and Prince Zolani Mkhiva discuss the implication of these regulations as well as illegal schools operating regardless.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

25 November 2020 10:12 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness: Eating disorders

24 November 2020 12:03 PM

Clement is joined by Dietician Matome Diala who unpacks the different types of eating disorders and how they can be identified.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Including men in the Politics of Care

24 November 2020 11:54 AM

Care and carework is so often gendered towards the feminine, towards women. How is it possible to change the narrative around care work to include men? Sonke Gender Justice and Commission for Gender Equality host a series of webinars exploring these shifting conversations. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa faces motion of no confidence, PP faces fitness to hold office panel

Politics

Mkhwebane wants ConCourt to review High Court ruling on CR17 funding matter

Politics

Geoff Makhubo worked more for Guptas than he did for City of Joburg - Mashaba

Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa establishes team of ministers to look into freight industry violence

26 November 2020 7:00 PM

Mabuza grilled by MPs on Eskom, SAA’s financial woes

26 November 2020 6:45 PM

Online learning must become a permanent feature, says Nzimande

26 November 2020 6:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA