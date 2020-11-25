Calls for ban on Summer initation season

It is the summer initiation season and it was said there would be no initiation schools operating under all levels of lock down due to the covid 19 regulations. Clement and Prince Zolani Mkhiva discuss the implication of these regulations as well as illegal schools operating regardless.
Makhaya Ntini is one of the most successful cricketers in South Africa. Today he tells Clement more about his cricket career and what he has achieved thus far.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Many people will be visiting families, some avoiding the daunting relationship status question. Perhaps ‘hiring ‘a boyfriend or partner for family functions is an idea!LISTEN TO PODCAST
Paul Vorster, Senior research specialist at the Ethics Institute and Clement unpack the relevance of an Oath and if they are indeed taken seriously.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A group of activists have played an important role in shaping our discourse and social justice sector in South Africa. Recently a report was released looking at how far we’ve come in addressing issues of equality and fighting for justice, 20 years into democracy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement and Mongezi Mnyani, CEO of Khato Civils discuss the unfortunate incident of the child that drowned in the water filled trench in Hammanskraal in Pretoria this weekend. The Chief of Staff, in the office of the mayor, Jordan Grifiths, also weighs in.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Dietician Matome Diala who unpacks the different types of eating disorders and how they can be identified.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Care and carework is so often gendered towards the feminine, towards women. How is it possible to change the narrative around care work to include men? Sonke Gender Justice and Commission for Gender Equality host a series of webinars exploring these shifting conversations.LISTEN TO PODCAST