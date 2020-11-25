Who is to blame for a child drowning at a construction site?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Lebo M opens up about his upcoming reality show On the Upside of Failure feature, the producer and composer Lebo M says he is ready to show the world more about his family. 27 November 2020 2:58 PM
Slow Black Friday as COVID-19 pandemic affects shoppers Eyewitness News reporter Refilwe Pitjeng reflects on this year's shopping experience. 27 November 2020 1:11 PM
We used wisdom to rescind decision to reinstate rape accused PEC member- ANC MP ANC Mpumalanga spokesperson Sasekani Manzini says they understand the seriousness of the case the former MEC is accused of. 27 November 2020 11:08 AM
Zondo Commssion: Makhubo takes stand and criminal complaint against Myeni filed EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane reflects on criminal charges against former SAA chair and Joburg mayor appearing at the inquiry. 27 November 2020 12:45 PM
Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo to testify at Zondo Commission on Friday The mayor has this week being accused of receiving money from IT company EOH. 27 November 2020 8:42 AM
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments. 26 November 2020 8:51 PM
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption. 26 November 2020 6:44 PM
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler. 25 November 2020 9:15 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
[WATCH] Man saving puppy from alligator's jaws goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2020 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Ryan Reynolds sends heartfelt birthday message to boy living in new city Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2020 8:31 AM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
Who is to blame for a child drowning at a construction site?

Who is to blame for a child drowning at a construction site?

25 November 2020 10:34 AM

Clement and Mongezi Mnyani, CEO of Khato Civils discuss the unfortunate incident of the child that drowned in the water filled trench in Hammanskraal in Pretoria this weekend. The Chief of Staff, in the office of the mayor, Jordan Grifiths, also weighs in. 


Relationships and Sex focus- Navigating the complications of consent

27 November 2020 12:14 PM

Clement will be joined by Dr Eli Rosen, Homeopath, Sex Educator, Healthcare Activist, and Gender and Sexuality and Tshegofatso Senne, Writer and Digital Content Creator who will be helping us navigate why consent is a difficult concept for some individuals.

Cooking with Clement

27 November 2020 11:07 AM

Kamini Pather, chef, author and winner of Masterchef South Africa, will be giving feedback on the chicken curry Clement made this week. Thereafter Chef Mbombi to set the new ‘Roast’ challenge.

In conversation with Dr Bruno Luthuli, Commissioner at the PSC

27 November 2020 10:34 AM

This afternoon Clement will be speaking to Dr Bruno Luthuli from the Public Service Commission with regards to the release of the Pulse of the Public Service quarterly bulletin that they will be launching.

ANC Mpumalanga reinstates PEC member accused of raping twin daughters

27 November 2020 10:16 AM

Sasekani Manzini

#702Openline

27 November 2020 10:11 AM
Hanging out with Clement- Makhaya Ntini

26 November 2020 11:12 AM

Makhaya Ntini is one of the most successful cricketers in South Africa. Today he tells Clement more about his cricket career and what he has achieved thus far.

#702Openline

26 November 2020 10:16 AM
What’s The Tea- Wedding bells yes/no?

25 November 2020 11:58 AM

Many people will be visiting families, some avoiding the daunting relationship status question. Perhaps ‘hiring ‘a boyfriend or partner for family functions is an idea!

Listeners Choice- The relevance of taking an Oath

25 November 2020 11:36 AM

Paul Vorster, Senior research specialist at the Ethics Institute and Clement unpack the relevance of an Oath and if they are indeed taken seriously. 

Social Justice Review

25 November 2020 11:10 AM

A group of activists have played an important role in shaping our discourse and social justice sector in South Africa.  Recently a report was released looking at how far we’ve come in addressing issues of equality and fighting for justice, 20 years into democracy.

