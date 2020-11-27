Relationships and Sex focus- Navigating the complications of consent

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:33
Toys for Joy Campaign-Dan Buntman Head of compliance at Ozow
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dan Buntman - Head of Compliance and Strategy at Ozow
Cecile Basson
Cecile Basson
Today at 10:45
Toys for Joy Campaign-Dan Buntman Head of compliance at Ozow and Cecile Basson
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dan Buntman - Head of Compliance and Strategy at Ozow
Cecile Basson
Today at 11:05
Sustainable Braai Wood
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wayne Webber - Owner of Houtekop wood sales
Today at 11:05
Listener's Choice: Planning for retirement
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Anne Cabot-Alletzhauser
Today at 11:32
Skarrel Clothing- Owner Lance Janari tells his inspiring story while facing loss of income due to Covid lockdown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lance Janari - Owner of Skurell Clothing
Today at 11:45
Chantell Illbury- Mind of a Fox - Importance of road freight to SA economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:07
Matric Leaks: Elijah Mhlanga
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Today at 12:10
Auditing TERS Payments
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Makhosonke Buthelezi - Spokesperson at Department Of Labour
Today at 12:37
preventative measures put in place by George municipality
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
EOH financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:48
From Hartbeespoort to Hollywood - myfanPark
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joy Des Fountain - CEO at myFanPark
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual : 2020 The year that was
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
Latest Local
Its criminal for taxis to remove passengers from private vehicles - Mamabolo 
Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Road Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo says he will meet with operators to sort the issue out. 2 December 2020 9:26 AM
Domestic tourism is currently boosting the industry - SA Tourism CEO 
Sisa Ntshona reflects on the industry's recovery plan to boost it after it was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 2 December 2020 8:03 AM
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold' 
'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt. 1 December 2020 7:29 PM
View all Local
Govt tries to postpone unions' court challenge over wage increases until Feb 
The government wants unions to consider a fresh proposal for an out of court settlement over increases for public sector workers. 1 December 2020 6:48 PM
Correctional Service Department confirms Andile Lungisa has been parolled 
The Correctional Services Department confirmed on Tuesday that the jailed ANC councillor would be released on parole. 1 December 2020 9:55 AM
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker 
From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa. 30 November 2020 7:45 PM
View all Politics
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' 
Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Nampak reports R4b loss, exports to make it less reliant on SA economic recovery 
It's been a tough year for Nampak and it's drawn up a list of assets to be sold. CEO Erik Smuts gives details on The Money Show. 1 December 2020 8:23 PM
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold' 'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt. 1 December 2020 7:29 PM
View all Business
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy 
There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila 
Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts 
Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor 
Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title 
A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away 
The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man singing Technotronic's Pump up the Jam goes viral 
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Man ranting about how people shouldn't twerk in restaurants goes viral 
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2020 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Dog owner wrestling python after it started chocking puppy goes viral 
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 December 2020 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination 
Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference 
Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition 
Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves. 21 November 2020 5:28 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows 
Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer 
According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist 
Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
View all Africa
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended 
Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Make your retirement savings last longer 
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don't run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
Relationships and Sex focus- Navigating the complications of consent

Relationships and Sex focus- Navigating the complications of consent

27 November 2020 12:14 PM

Clement will be joined by Dr Eli Rosen, Homeopath, Sex Educator, Healthcare Activist, and Gender and Sexuality and Tshegofatso Senne, Writer and Digital Content Creator who will be helping us navigate why consent is a difficult concept for some individuals.


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Health and Wellness- How our Memory works

1 December 2020 12:04 PM

Clement speaks to Dr Mark Solms about the inner workings of our brain and how the Memory works. 

World of Work- The benefits of enjoying your job

1 December 2020 11:40 AM

When asked, most people will say that they hate their job. It is important for employers to be more conscious of their workers' needs to ensure a suitable happier working environment.

The riot act and implications for free speech

1 December 2020 11:08 AM

Dr James Grant explains the implications of the Constitutional Court ruling involving Julius Malema and his called for people to occupy land.

Stephen McGowan and his time with Al Qaeda

1 December 2020 11:07 AM

Clement speaks to Steve McGowan about his time in captivity with Al Qaeda, 6 years he refers to as his 'big black hole'

#702Openline

1 December 2020 10:10 AM
Family Matters- Bottling up emotions

30 November 2020 12:13 PM

Jeanie Cave, clinical psychologist and Clement discuss the implications of bottling up emotions will have on an individual long term. 

Can sporting events unite nations?

30 November 2020 11:08 AM

Clement and Dr Francois Cleophas, Senior Lecturer in Sports History at Stellenbosch University discuss whether sports has enough power to unite nations or is it a political took used to distract people from real issues.

 

Government engages freight industry on truck attacks

30 November 2020 10:42 AM

Clement’s in conversation with Deputy Director General for public employment Sam Morotoba on the update on truck attacks.

#702Openline

30 November 2020 10:15 AM
Trending

Its criminal for taxis to remove passengers from private vehicles - Mamabolo
Local

Local

Domestic tourism is currently boosting the industry - SA Tourism CEO
Local

Local

Hawks arrest man in connection with matric Maths paper 2 leak
Local

Local

EWN Highlights

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for rollout from 'next week'
2 December 2020 10:31 AM

2 December 2020 10:31 AM

Ndabeni-Abrahams: SABC cannot be allowed to die a natural death
2 December 2020 9:34 AM

2 December 2020 9:34 AM

Anele Ngcongca's funeral postponed due to mom's ill health
2 December 2020 8:51 AM

2 December 2020 8:51 AM

