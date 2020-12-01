Health and Wellness- How our Memory works

Clement speaks to Dr Mark Solms about the inner workings of our brain and how the Memory works.
Clement is joined by 702’s Soulful Sundays trio. Nonn Botha, Kenny Maistry and Paul Mtirara discuss the evolution of weekend music radio and what they do outside of their shows.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement hosts Sello Maake KaNcube - one of the most celebrated actors in the country. He shares how he got in the industry and some of his favourite childhood memories
Hanging Out With Clement: Sello Maake KaNcube
Clement and the listeners weigh-in on whether South African men still know how to approach and court women, or are ‘entanglements’ the new trend?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is in conversation with Tax Ombud Judge Bernard Ngoepe and the CEO of the office of the Tax Ombud Prof Thabiso Legwaila about the release of the new tax report and the country’s administration system.LISTEN TO PODCAST
When asked, most people will say that they hate their job. It is important for employers to be more conscious of their workers' needs to ensure a suitable happier working environment.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr James Grant explains the implications of the Constitutional Court ruling involving Julius Malema and his called for people to occupy land.LISTEN TO PODCAST