Health and Wellness- How our Memory works

Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 12:15
Knysna and Covid in focus
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Blake Linder - journalist at Knysna-Plett Herald
Today at 12:23
John Jeffery
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Jeffery
Today at 12:37
South Africans and Curfew
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University
Today at 12:40
South Africans and Curfew (cont)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University
Today at 12:45
Do men have "real" friends
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mbuyselo Botha - Commissioner at Commission For Gender Equality
Today at 12:52
Do men have "real" friends (cont)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mbuyselo Botha - Commissioner at Commission For Gender Equality
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa. 3 December 2020 9:05 PM
PSA adamant it is not willing to negotiate with govt or leave court processes PSA's Reuben Maleka says they don't believe if government employees were to give in, there would be a solution to the fiscus. 3 December 2020 5:18 PM
SAA aircraft left workshop without anybody knowing, Numsa alleges Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says there is a crisis at SAA technical. 3 December 2020 2:26 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission. 3 December 2020 6:38 PM
ATM adamant that motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa is not frivolous ATM spokesperson Sibusiso Mncwabe says it was legal principle that the matter was postponed until 2021. 3 December 2020 1:16 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts. 2 December 2020 6:40 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
Sello Maake ka-Ncube: There is no respect for actors in the industry In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his childhood, career and the film industry. 3 December 2020 12:05 PM
Mom sets up a fully decorated Christmas tree that she put away as is, in 2019 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 December 2020 8:12 AM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa. 30 November 2020 7:45 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
Health and Wellness- How our Memory works

Health and Wellness- How our Memory works

1 December 2020 12:04 PM

Clement speaks to Dr Mark Solms about the inner workings of our brain and how the Memory works. 


Across the Desk: 702 Soulful Sundays edition

3 December 2020 12:10 PM

Clement is joined by 702’s Soulful Sundays trio. Nonn Botha, Kenny Maistry and Paul Mtirara discuss the evolution of weekend music radio and what they do outside of their shows.

Hanging Out With Clement: Sello Maake KaNcube

3 December 2020 11:19 AM

Clement hosts Sello Maake KaNcube - one of the most celebrated actors in the country. He shares how he got in the industry and some of his favourite childhood memories

Hanging Out With Clement: Sello Maake KaNcube

#702Openline

3 December 2020 10:17 AM
What’s the tea: Is courtship a thing of the past?

2 December 2020 12:06 PM

Clement and the listeners weigh-in on whether South African men still know how to approach and court women, or are ‘entanglements’ the new trend?

Listener's Choice: Planning for retirement

2 December 2020 11:36 AM
Tax Ombud launches annual report

2 December 2020 11:05 AM

Clement is in conversation with Tax Ombud Judge Bernard Ngoepe and the CEO of the office of the Tax Ombud Prof Thabiso Legwaila about the release of the new tax report and the country’s administration system.

#702Openline

2 December 2020 10:10 AM
World of Work- The benefits of enjoying your job

1 December 2020 11:40 AM

When asked, most people will say that they hate their job. It is important for employers to be more conscious of their workers' needs to ensure a suitable happier working environment.

The riot act and implications for free speech

1 December 2020 11:08 AM

Dr James Grant explains the implications of the Constitutional Court ruling involving Julius Malema and his called for people to occupy land.

'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission

Business Politics

ATM adamant that motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa is not frivolous

Politics

SAA aircraft left workshop without anybody knowing, Numsa alleges

Local

Global virus toll passes 1.5 million as nations plan for vaccine

4 December 2020 5:25 AM

SA lockdown: 5 key points from tonight’s ‘family meeting’

3 December 2020 9:16 PM

READ: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on containing COVID-19

3 December 2020 8:50 PM

