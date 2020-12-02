What’s the tea: Is courtship a thing of the past?

Clement and the listeners weigh-in on whether South African men still know how to approach and court women, or are ‘entanglements’ the new trend?
Clement hosts Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa and Dr Mpume Zenda who is a an OB-gynae about importance of sexual health in relationships
Clement speaks to Fezile Dhlamini, owner of Greenscooters, about his journey trying to get funding from the IDC. Tshepo Ramodibe, head of Corporate Affairs at the IDC, then explains how the funding is distributed.
Clement is in conversation with PhD candidate Mbali Mazibuko, Soul City Institute's Phinah Kodisang and Berlina Lerutsuane about issues stopping us from reaching gender equality
Clement is joined by 702's Soulful Sundays trio. Nonn Botha, Kenny Maistry and Paul Mtirara discuss the evolution of weekend music radio and what they do outside of their shows.
Clement hosts Sello Maake KaNcube - one of the most celebrated actors in the country. He shares how he got in the industry and some of his favourite childhood memories
Clement is in conversation with Tax Ombud Judge Bernard Ngoepe and the CEO of the office of the Tax Ombud Prof Thabiso Legwaila about the release of the new tax report and the country's administration system.