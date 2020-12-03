The holiday season has begun. Covid-19 has dramatically increased feelings of isolation and uncertainty – fear of whether we will cope can freeze us into inaction. Traditions and celebrations may have to be different this year and those mourning the death of a loved one during the pandemic can be faced with overwhelming emotions. GriefShare facilitator, Coralie Deas, helps us tackle this difficult time for those mourning the loss of loved ones.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What role do deputy ministers play in the efficient functioning of government departments? Clement explores this with a panel of policy and political experts.
Clement chats to the DA's Chief Whip, Natasha Mazzone about the party's decision to give MP Phumzile van Damme an unsolicited sabbatical
Clement hosts Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa and Dr Mpume Zenda who is a an OB-gynae about importance of sexual health in relationships
Clement speaks to Fezile Dhlamini, owner of Greenscooters, about his journey trying to get funding from the IDC. Tshepo Ramodibe, head of Corporate Affairs at the IDC, then explains how the funding is distributed.
Clement is in conversation with PhD candidate Mbali Mazibuko, Soul City Institute's Phinah Kodisang and Berlina Lerutsuane about issues stopping us from reaching gender equality
Clement is joined by 702's Soulful Sundays trio. Nonn Botha, Kenny Maistry and Paul Mtirara discuss the evolution of weekend music radio and what they do outside of their shows.
Clement hosts Sello Maake KaNcube - one of the most celebrated actors in the country. He shares how he got in the industry and some of his favourite childhood memories
