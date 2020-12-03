Across the Desk: 702 Soulful Sundays edition

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Insights into AfriForum's rape crisis report Head of research Barend Uys at AfriForum says only 44% of 536 serial rapists were apprehended within one year of their first rape. 7 December 2020 5:41 PM
Brackenfell High: Investigation finds no one was excluded based on race Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt gives more insights into the report by the MEC. 7 December 2020 4:30 PM
About 49% of South Africans claim to have gained weight during lockdown - Report The research titled 'The State of Nutrition in South Africa' also shows that food consumption has changed during the lockdown. 7 December 2020 3:14 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
[WATCH] As a whistleblower, I have been maligned and attacked - Suzanne Daniels The former legal and compliance head at power utility is giving testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 7 December 2020 12:41 PM
Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development. 7 December 2020 8:14 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee. 7 December 2020 7:21 PM
Here's how littering threatens the health of our communities Cleaning up South Africa starts with us. 7 December 2020 6:50 AM
Keen hiker, Azania Mosaka conquers the Otter Trail After weeks of preparation, Azania tackled one of the most beautiful, yet challenging hikes in South Africa – the Otter Trail. 4 December 2020 2:52 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
[VIDEO] Parkhurst residents apprehend criminal from robbing innocent woman Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 December 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Couple say 'I do' through window after bride tests positive for COVID-19 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 December 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful collaboration between P!nk and Ndlovu Youth Choir goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 December 2020 8:19 AM
Here's how you can donate to 702''s charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa. 30 November 2020 7:45 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
Across the Desk: 702 Soulful Sundays edition

Across the Desk: 702 Soulful Sundays edition

3 December 2020 12:10 PM

Clement is joined by 702's Soulful Sundays trio. Nonn Botha, Kenny Maistry and Paul Mtirara discuss the evolution of weekend music radio and what they do outside of their shows.


Family matters- coping with grief during the festive season

7 December 2020 1:13 PM

The holiday season has begun. Covid-19 has dramatically increased feelings of isolation and uncertainty – fear of whether we will cope can freeze us into inaction. Traditions and celebrations may have to be different this year and those mourning the death of a loved one during the pandemic can be faced with overwhelming emotions. GriefShare facilitator, Coralie Deas, helps us tackle this difficult time for those mourning the loss of loved ones.

Re-evaluating the role of deputy ministers

7 December 2020 11:10 AM

What role do deputy ministers play in the efficient functioning of government departments? Clement explores this with a panel of policy and political experts.

DA refutes claims of Phumzile Van Damme's forced sabbatical

7 December 2020 10:46 AM

Clement chats to the DA's Chief Whip, Natasha Mazzone about the party's decision to give MP Phumzile van Damme an unsolicited sabbatical

#702Openline

7 December 2020 10:31 AM
Relationships Focus: Sexual Health

4 December 2020 12:54 PM

Clement hosts Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa and Dr Mpume Zenda who is a an OB-gynae about importance of sexual health in relationships

IDC explains their funding

4 December 2020 11:37 AM

Clement speaks to Fezile Dhlamini, owner of Greenscooters, about his journey trying to get funding from the IDC. Tshepo Ramodibe, head of Corporate Affairs at the IDC, then explains how the funding is distributed. 

Working towards gender equality

4 December 2020 11:34 AM

Clement is in conversation with PhD candidate Mbali Mazibuko, Soul City Institute's Phinah Kodisang and Berlina Lerutsuane about issues stopping us from reaching gender equality

#702Openline

4 December 2020 10:09 AM
Hanging Out With Clement: Sello Maake KaNcube

3 December 2020 11:19 AM

Clement hosts Sello Maake KaNcube - one of the most celebrated actors in the country. He shares how he got in the industry and some of his favourite childhood memories

Hanging Out With Clement: Sello Maake KaNcube

Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade

Business Opinion Politics

Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa

Business Lifestyle

Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study

Business

Organisers of JBay Rage cancel festival due to COVID-19 concerns

7 December 2020 8:18 PM

ANC Gauteng MPL resigns, paves way for Parks Tau’s appointment as MEC

7 December 2020 7:09 PM

UK readies 'V-Day' COVID vaccination campaign

7 December 2020 7:07 PM

