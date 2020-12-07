Re-evaluating the role of deputy ministers

What role do deputy ministers play in the efficient functioning of government departments? Clement explores this with a panel of policy and political experts.
Listener's weigh in on Naledi's email about approaching a sperm bank and whether or not co-parenting between people who have never been in a relationship can work.
Clement is joined by Chairperson of the Justice Project SA Howard Debovsky , who answers a listener's question on what a person's rights are when they get arrested or detained
Clement and the listeners reflect on the unsaid and awkward assumptions we often have when talking about race and how South Africans relate to each other.
How do we talk about HIV and Aids with the young people in our lives? Why is this more important than talking to adults?
As we wind down towards the end of the year, some of us may be battling with physical and mental fatigue. This is common and can be managed.
Ryan Cummings, Signal Risk analysis director, explains some of the contributing factors to the radicalisation of young people on the African continent.
Clement speaks to SGB chair, Guillaume Smit, on the findings made by the WCED on the widely reported on 'whites-only' matric party.
The holiday season has begun. Covid-19 has dramatically increased feelings of isolation and uncertainty – fear of whether we will cope can freeze us into inaction. Traditions and celebrations may have to be different this year and those mourning the death of a loved one during the pandemic can be faced with overwhelming emotions. GriefShare facilitator, Coralie Deas, helps us tackle this difficult time for those mourning the loss of loved ones.