Navigating race relations in 2020

Clement and the listeners reflect on the unsaid and awkward assumptions we often have when talking about race and how South Africans relate to each other.
Would you ever consider using a matchmaking service? How popular is this idea of arranged marriages and relationships in 2020? Is this the new way to date and find love?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to TV journalist and critic, Thinus Ferreira, about the rise of pay-TV and the importance of paid subscribers and not necessarily viewers alone.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Judges Matter and the SA Council of Churches weigh in on the Chief Justice's comments on the COVID19 vaccine and conspiracies around its developmentsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is in conversation with domestic workers. We get to explore what some of their challenges and interests areLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by a broadcast legend Alex Jay. Alex reflects on his 30-year career and how he has managed to stay relevant in the entertainment industry.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to the Auditor General about her department's latest report on COVID 19 funds and allegations of looting and theftLISTEN TO PODCAST
Listener's weigh in on Naledi's email about approaching a sperm bank and whether or not co-parenting between people who have never been in a relationship can work.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Chairperson of the Justice Project SA Howard Debovsky , who answers a listener's question on what a person's rights are when they get arrested or detainedLISTEN TO PODCAST