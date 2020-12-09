Navigating race relations in 2020

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
It would be very stupid for DBE to try and appeal this matter- AfriForum High Court in Pretoria has found that the decision by the Basic Education Department to rewrite two leaked papers was unlawful. 11 December 2020 4:45 PM
WeThinkCode gets boost from Absa to develop coders CEO Nyari Samushonga says they are looking for a mind that is curious and is not threatened by change. 11 December 2020 4:02 PM
Judges shouldn't be the subject of the news - Judges Matter campaign Judges Matter campaign coordinator Alison Tilley says they have always been concerned with judges making public statements. 11 December 2020 1:09 PM
View all Local
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience' The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak. 9 December 2020 7:12 PM
'Unemployment, abuse of power and greed are major drivers for corruption in SA' Corruption Watch stakeholder and campaigns head Kavisha Pillay reflects on a report about corruption in South Africa. 9 December 2020 12:40 PM
'Ingonyama Trust lease agreement undermine customary rights to land people have' Cosac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo reflects on why several rights group are taking the Trust to court. 9 December 2020 7:31 AM
View all Politics
Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer Renergen's patenting an aluminium box that would use liquid helium to keep a vaccine at the required temperature for 30 days. 10 December 2020 9:07 PM
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory' Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 December 2020 8:21 PM
The dread of load shedding is back - 'none anticipated but a high probability' As usual, Eskom's statement seems contradictory. Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tries to explain the state of the grid. 10 December 2020 8:01 PM
View all Business
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan) Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield. 8 December 2020 7:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Zolani Mohala performs her latest solo single 'Remember Who You Are' The musician says she wanted to discover her voice outside of the collaborative space. 11 December 2020 3:17 PM
[WATCH] Boy's soccer commentating skills leaves everyone intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 December 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Students surprise teacher with thank you messages in Zoom class Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 December 2020 8:36 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
View all World
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
View all Africa
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Navigating race relations in 2020

Navigating race relations in 2020

9 December 2020 11:20 AM

Clement and the listeners reflect on the unsaid and awkward assumptions we often have when talking about race and how South Africans relate to each other.


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Relationships focus- matchmaking and arranged marriages

11 December 2020 12:07 PM

Would you ever consider using a matchmaking service? How popular is this idea of arranged marriages and relationships in 2020? Is this the new way to date and find love? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The rise of Pay-Tv

11 December 2020 11:16 AM

Clement speaks to TV journalist and critic, Thinus Ferreira, about the rise of pay-TV and the importance of paid subscribers and not necessarily viewers alone.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chief Justice controversial statements on vaccines

11 December 2020 10:37 AM

Judges Matter and the SA Council of Churches weigh in on the Chief Justice's comments on the COVID19 vaccine and conspiracies around its developments

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

11 December 2020 10:09 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Across the Desk:

10 December 2020 12:14 PM

Clement is in conversation with domestic workers. We get to explore what some of their challenges and interests are

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hanging Out with Clement: Alex Jay

10 December 2020 11:21 AM

Clement is joined by a broadcast legend Alex Jay. Alex reflects on his 30-year career and how he has managed to stay relevant in the entertainment industry.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

10 December 2020 11:04 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In conversation with Auditor General

10 December 2020 9:44 AM

Clement speaks to the Auditor General about her department's latest report on COVID 19 funds and allegations of looting and theft

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's the Tea: Having children the non-conventional way

9 December 2020 12:05 PM

Listener's weigh in on Naledi's email about approaching a sperm bank and whether or not co-parenting between people who have never been in a relationship can work.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listener's Choice: Learning about your rights when arrested or detained?

9 December 2020 11:47 AM

Clement is joined by Chairperson of the Justice Project SA Howard Debovsky , who answers a listener's question on what a person's rights are when they get arrested or detained

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Concern as 8,166 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths recorded across SA

Local

Judges shouldn't be the subject of the news - Judges Matter campaign

Local

It would be very stupid for DBE to try and appeal this matter- AfriForum

Local

EWN Highlights

UN chief laments 'chaotic' COVID-19 response, urges reform

11 December 2020 8:35 PM

Umalusi 'disappointed' by court ruling on matric exam rewrites

11 December 2020 7:52 PM

Genetic variants linked to severe COVID-19 - study

11 December 2020 7:22 PM

