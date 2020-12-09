What's the Tea: Having children the non-conventional way

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Cape Town Beaches could dissappear soon-researchers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Kaitano Dube - From Vaal University of Technology and Unisa.
Today at 10:08
International news with BBC Audrey Tinline
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Audrey Tinline
Today at 10:15
Bargaining council "Mafia" burdening SMME's for fees
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Neeroj Daya
Michael Bagraim - Labour Lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys
Today at 10:33
Top Stories from Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 10:45
RE-capping the Auditor Generals report into Covid funding irregularities
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Advocate Stefanie Fick
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-A year end check list on your personal finances
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Reflections on Cape Town’s water crisis suggest a new way to learn from major crises
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
'Have a conversation with the family that will bring them into your world' Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyane weighs in on how some people dread Christmas time with their family members due to expectations... 13 December 2020 11:36 AM
'I understand poverty and underdevelopment along with the challenges of it' Author, Founder and Chief Executive of Pan-African Investment and Research Services Dr. Iraj Abedian shares his life story and his... 13 December 2020 10:39 AM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience' The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak. 9 December 2020 7:12 PM
'Unemployment, abuse of power and greed are major drivers for corruption in SA' Corruption Watch stakeholder and campaigns head Kavisha Pillay reflects on a report about corruption in South Africa. 9 December 2020 12:40 PM
'Ingonyama Trust lease agreement undermine customary rights to land people have' Cosac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo reflects on why several rights group are taking the Trust to court. 9 December 2020 7:31 AM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
The dread of load shedding is back - 'none anticipated but a high probability' As usual, Eskom's statement seems contradictory. Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tries to explain the state of the grid. 10 December 2020 8:01 PM
Barry Hore to step down as Discovery Bank CEO, new chief appointed Hore will be replaced by Discovery's Hylton Kallner in January. The Money Show interviews Adrian Gore (CEO, Discovery Limited). 10 December 2020 6:36 PM
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan) Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield. 8 December 2020 7:40 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Zolani Mohala performs her latest solo single 'Remember Who You Are' The musician says she wanted to discover her voice outside of the collaborative space. 11 December 2020 3:17 PM
[WATCH] Boy's soccer commentating skills leaves everyone intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 December 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Students surprise teacher with thank you messages in Zoom class Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 December 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
What's the Tea: Having children the non-conventional way

What's the Tea: Having children the non-conventional way

9 December 2020 12:05 PM

Listener's weigh in on Naledi's email about approaching a sperm bank and whether or not co-parenting between people who have never been in a relationship can work.


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Relationships focus- matchmaking and arranged marriages

11 December 2020 12:07 PM

Would you ever consider using a matchmaking service? How popular is this idea of arranged marriages and relationships in 2020? Is this the new way to date and find love? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The rise of Pay-Tv

11 December 2020 11:16 AM

Clement speaks to TV journalist and critic, Thinus Ferreira, about the rise of pay-TV and the importance of paid subscribers and not necessarily viewers alone.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chief Justice controversial statements on vaccines

11 December 2020 10:37 AM

Judges Matter and the SA Council of Churches weigh in on the Chief Justice's comments on the COVID19 vaccine and conspiracies around its developments

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

11 December 2020 10:09 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Across the Desk

10 December 2020 12:14 PM

Clement is in conversation with domestic workers. We get to explore what some of their challenges and interests are

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hanging Out with Clement: Alex Jay

10 December 2020 11:21 AM

Clement is joined by a broadcast legend Alex Jay. Alex reflects on his 30-year career and how he has managed to stay relevant in the entertainment industry.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

10 December 2020 11:04 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In conversation with Auditor General

10 December 2020 9:44 AM

Clement speaks to the Auditor General about her department's latest report on COVID 19 funds and allegations of looting and theft

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listener's Choice: Learning about your rights when arrested or detained?

9 December 2020 11:47 AM

Clement is joined by Chairperson of the Justice Project SA Howard Debovsky , who answers a listener's question on what a person's rights are when they get arrested or detained

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Concern as 8,166 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths recorded across SA

Local

Judges shouldn't be the subject of the news - Judges Matter campaign

Local

It would be very stupid for DBE to try and appeal this matter- AfriForum

Local

UK firms appeal for Brexit deal as PM warns of likely failure

13 December 2020 4:54 PM

EC Premier Mabuyane closes all beaches in province during festive season

13 December 2020 4:36 PM

Soaring COVID infections: Will govt announce more restrictions this coming week?

13 December 2020 3:57 PM

