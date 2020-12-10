In conversation with Auditor General

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
#familymeeting =Reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosas Covid 19 address
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:08
Big win for SA car owners
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thembinkosi Bonakele
Today at 10:33
Bargaing council squeezing struggling businesses for fees
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Bagraim
Today at 10:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather
Today at 11:05
The Zero Dropout Campaign: Creating early warning systems to help prevent learners from dropping out of school
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Merle Mansfield
Today at 11:32
90 year old providing community with housing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Beatrice Wiid
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Investing with style – A guide to understanding investment styles and strategies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:48
Investment School - part 1
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Riccardo Fontanella - Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa. 14 December 2020 7:44 PM
The outage cost Google millions of dollars every second - Tech analyst World Wide Worx tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck says this was a global outage and Google is still to explain what happened. 14 December 2020 5:07 PM
Zero Dropout Campaign concerned about data collection in schools Programme Director of the Zero Dropout Campaign, Merle Mansfield says they are currents using estimates for dropouts. 14 December 2020 4:33 PM
View all Local
Cheaper wine in 2021: 300m litres of wine still unsold after alcohol ban That is equal to South Africa’s entire wine sales in 2019. A bumper harvest is imminent; who will drink all that wine? 14 December 2020 7:17 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
We need electricity tariffs to rise by 28% - André de Ruyter, CEO – Eskom "We can either choose between continued taxpayer subsidies or we can move to cost-reflective tariffs," says De Ruyter. 14 December 2020 6:34 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
In conversation with Auditor General

In conversation with Auditor General

10 December 2020 9:44 AM

Clement speaks to the Auditor General about her department's latest report on COVID 19 funds and allegations of looting and theft


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Family Matters- dealing with problematic family during the festive season

14 December 2020 12:05 PM

It’s the most wonderful time of the year... if you get along with your extended family. The reality for most, though? There’s a lot of room for conflict during the hectic holiday months. How do we deal with issues of confrontation and conflict at this time? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How will provinces adhere to lockdown regulations?

14 December 2020 11:09 AM

Clement checks in with KZN, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape, on their plans for the festive season influx of visitors. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Home Affairs department preparing for festive season

14 December 2020 11:09 AM

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on his department's plans for the festive season travel period. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

14 December 2020 10:10 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relationships focus- matchmaking and arranged marriages

11 December 2020 12:07 PM

Would you ever consider using a matchmaking service? How popular is this idea of arranged marriages and relationships in 2020? Is this the new way to date and find love? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The rise of Pay-Tv

11 December 2020 11:16 AM

Clement speaks to TV journalist and critic, Thinus Ferreira, about the rise of pay-TV and the importance of paid subscribers and not necessarily viewers alone.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chief Justice controversial statements on vaccines

11 December 2020 10:37 AM

Judges Matter and the SA Council of Churches weigh in on the Chief Justice's comments on the COVID19 vaccine and conspiracies around its developments

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

11 December 2020 10:09 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Across the Desk

10 December 2020 12:14 PM

Clement is in conversation with domestic workers. We get to explore what some of their challenges and interests are

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hanging Out with Clement: Alex Jay

10 December 2020 11:21 AM

Clement is joined by a broadcast legend Alex Jay. Alex reflects on his 30-year career and how he has managed to stay relevant in the entertainment industry.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

