Chief Justice controversial statements on vaccines

Judges Matter and the SA Council of Churches weigh in on the Chief Justice's comments on the COVID19 vaccine and conspiracies around its developments
Clement hosts EWN colleagues and reporters Mia Lindeque, Thando Khubeka and Sifiso Zulu to give insight on the workings of the EWN newsroom and the year that was
Clement hangs out with one of South Africa's treasured musicians, Yvonne Chaka Chaka. The princess of Africa talks about her music, acting career and new radio station.
Listeners share stories of times they have sabotaged others and contributed to their misfortune and bad luck.
Listeners share stories of success against all odds and gratitude in 2020.
Clement and the listeners discuss traditional practises when children are born out of wedlock and before Lobola has been paid.
Clement chats to Nutritional Therapist Nicci Robertson about overindulgence of alcohol and food during the festive season
Clement is joined by CEO of Workforce Healthcare Dr Richard Malkin about measures employers should take during the 2nd wave of COVID19 cases.