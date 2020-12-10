Across the Desk

Clement is in conversation with domestic workers. We get to explore what some of their challenges and interests are
It’s the most wonderful time of the year... if you get along with your extended family. The reality for most, though? There’s a lot of room for conflict during the hectic holiday months. How do we deal with issues of confrontation and conflict at this time?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement checks in with KZN, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape, on their plans for the festive season influx of visitors.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on his department's plans for the festive season travel period.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Would you ever consider using a matchmaking service? How popular is this idea of arranged marriages and relationships in 2020? Is this the new way to date and find love?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to TV journalist and critic, Thinus Ferreira, about the rise of pay-TV and the importance of paid subscribers and not necessarily viewers alone.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Judges Matter and the SA Council of Churches weigh in on the Chief Justice's comments on the COVID19 vaccine and conspiracies around its developmentsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by a broadcast legend Alex Jay. Alex reflects on his 30-year career and how he has managed to stay relevant in the entertainment industry.LISTEN TO PODCAST