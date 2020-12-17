Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
ANC cancels January 8th celebration over COVID-19 concerns The party said that its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, would read a statement to be broadcast on media platforms. 21 December 2020 3:15 PM
Bus companies only concerned about money, says MEC Mamabolo Gauteng MEC for Transport and Road Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo says buses are not adhering to covid-19 regulations. 21 December 2020 2:14 PM
Busisiwe Mkhwebane releases her office's investigation reports Eyewitness News reporter Thando Khubeka says the Public Protector is releasing 14 reports. 21 December 2020 12:35 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees. 17 December 2020 6:33 PM
Democratic Alliance files court papers over Garden Route beach closures DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube explains why they are taking the government to court. 17 December 2020 5:00 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
JSE-listed Altron completes Bytes demerger, R10.9b windfall for shareholders Altron shareholders will get billions in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mteto Nyati. 17 December 2020 7:01 PM
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator 16 December 2020 8:54 PM
Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm in negotiations to buy my music masters In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka speaks about her childhood, career and family. 17 December 2020 11:30 AM
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits 'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler. 16 December 2020 8:14 PM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town. 21 December 2020 7:30 AM
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Waitress quits her job after anti-maskers refuse to wear masks Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:18 AM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
#702Openline

#702Openline

17 December 2020 10:10 AM


FAMILY MATTERS- DEALING WITH DYSFUNCTIONAL FAMILY AND FRIENDS DYNAMICS OVER FESTIVE AND HOLIDAY SEASON

21 December 2020 1:19 PM

Guest: Dorianne Cara Weil “Dr D”, Clinical and organizational psychologist

Reflection on new 501.V2 variant and second wave + Western Cape perspective and how hospitals and government are coping - across SA

21 December 2020 10:53 AM

Guest: Dr Keith Cloete: Head of Health Department WC 

New 501.V2 variant and second wave

21 December 2020 10:34 AM

Guest: Dr. Jeremy Nel, Head: Department of Infectious Diseases: Helen Joseph Hospital 

#702Openline

21 December 2020 10:05 AM
#702Openline

18 December 2020 10:08 AM
Across the Desk- EWN edition

17 December 2020 12:07 PM

Clement hosts EWN colleagues and reporters Mia Lindeque, Thando Khubeka and Sifiso Zulu to give insight on the workings of the EWN newsroom and the year that was

Hanging out with Clement- Yvonne Chaka-Chaka

17 December 2020 11:17 AM

Clement hangs out with one of South Africa’s treasured musicians, Yvonne Chaka Chaka. The princess of Africa talks about her music, acting career and new radio station.

What's The Tea- Sabotaging individuals

16 December 2020 12:08 PM

Listeners share stories of times they have sabotaged others and contributed to their misfortune and bad luck. 

The Gratitude Hour- what are you grateful for?

16 December 2020 11:41 AM

Listeners share stories of success against all odds and gratitude in 2020. 

Teacher's union Sadtu heads to ConCourt over wage bill matter

Local

[LISTEN] What you need to know about new covid-19 variant

Local

ANC cancels January 8th celebration over COVID-19 concerns

Politics Local

Contradicting Trump, US justice chief fingers Russia in hack

21 December 2020 7:41 PM

EU watchdog approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

21 December 2020 6:51 PM

Zondo: About R800m spent on state capture inquiry and its work

21 December 2020 5:54 PM

