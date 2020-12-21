New 501.V2 variant and second wave

Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Today at 07:45
Small Business: We look into the 9th Ebubeleni virtual Festival
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Marc Mahambehlala - Director of Ebubeleni Festival
Today at 08:15
Parenting Feature: How does discipline affect child development?
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Dr Mirriam Close - Specialist psychiatrist and director of Behavioral Health Institute
Today at 08:35
Future Feature: We look at the future of small businesses if the pandemic is not taken care of soon
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Xolani Dube- Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development
Today at 09:08
Looking back Feature: We look at the biggest political moments in 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Xolani Dube- Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development
Today at 09:38
Book Feature: Karabo will be reviewing: Jenifer Lewis Memoir "The Black Mother of Hollywood."
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
karabo kgoleng
Refiloe Mpakanyane
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
SA records the highest COVID-19 daily infections since the outbreak At least 326 more people have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, with more than half of those new deaths recorded in the... 25 December 2020 7:16 AM
SA can't afford to be complacent about COVID-19 - Mabuza Deputy President David Mabuza addressed the nation ahead of Christmas Day, where he called on ordinary citizens to play their part... 24 December 2020 4:51 PM
'Jon Qwelane contributed very immensely in exposing human rights abuses' Veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane remembers Jon Qwelane who passed away at the aged of 68. 24 December 2020 1:17 PM
We are going back to Brackenfell, we have demands that have not been met - EFF Economic Freedom Front Western Cape Chairperson Melikhaya Xego says the school and MEC don't have an appetite to engage the party. 23 December 2020 12:41 PM
Zondo inquiry 'is not just the testimonies we see on our television screens' Casac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo says the commission's investigators painstakingly trawl through troves of documents. 22 December 2020 5:10 PM
Zondo Commission needs a further three months to complete its work University of Limpopo professor of law Omphemetse Sibanda reflects on the work that the inquiry did in 2020. 22 December 2020 7:43 AM
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience. 24 December 2020 12:47 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Magenge, We Need to Talk and shape a new masculinity Author Melusi Tshabalala says he encourages especially black men to start interrogating what being a man really means. 24 December 2020 1:58 PM
I'm an introvert but get excited on stage - Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung TV and radio personality, choreographer, dancer, actor, singer, and social media sensation bares all about his talents and brand. 24 December 2020 11:22 AM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert Mzansi Ballet and the Pieter Toerien Theatre celebrate the return of The Queen Show honouring a rock-solid rock band. 25 December 2020 9:02 AM
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town. 21 December 2020 7:30 AM
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
New 501.V2 variant and second wave

New 501.V2 variant and second wave

21 December 2020 10:34 AM

Guest: Dr. Jeremy Nel, Head: Department of Infectious Diseases: Helen Joseph Hospital 


Across the Desk- Stephen McGown and Tudor Caradoc Davies, Author of Six Years with Al Qaeda.

24 December 2020 12:11 PM
Hanging out with Aubrey - Somgaga: Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung

24 December 2020 11:04 AM
#702Openline

24 December 2020 10:29 AM
Listeners' Choice- Google Year in Search: What were the top ten questions and searches this year on Google South Africa?

23 December 2020 11:37 AM

Guest; Mich Atagana, Head of communications and public affairs: Google South Africa 

Analysis of the Zondo Commission

23 December 2020 11:08 AM

Guests: Sanusha Naidu, Political Analyst
Dr Dale McKinley, Political analyst 

The Nature of the Beast – understanding Covid and the new variant: 501.V2, the strain, and mutation

23 December 2020 10:35 AM

Guest: Prof Ian Sanne - Director at the Clinical HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand, Faculty of Health Sciences and Chief Executive Officer Right to Care Group of Companies.

#702Openline

23 December 2020 10:06 AM
Health and Wellness - What the Health Covid-19: 5 top trends around health and wellbeing for a New, happy, and healthy Ney Year

22 December 2020 12:02 PM

Guest: Gisele Wertheim Aymes, Founder of World of Longevity 

World of Work- 10 Lessons for Working and Living Location Free: An insiders guide to living and working anywhere and everywhere (book)

22 December 2020 11:37 AM

Guest: Kate Emmerson, Best Selling Author & Mentor 

International flight bans from and to South Africa: The impact on tourism + end year travel plans

22 December 2020 10:50 AM

Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) 

Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert

Entertainment

I'm an introvert but get excited on stage - Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung

Lifestyle

SA records the highest COVID-19 daily infections since the outbreak

Local

George police arrest suspected drug dealer with dagga worth more than R500,000

25 December 2020 6:15 PM

Pope urges COVID-19 'vaccines for all' in Christmas message

25 December 2020 5:35 PM

EC govt appeal for info relating to deadly attack in Mount Ayliff

25 December 2020 5:07 PM

