Post Nation Address analysis

John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Today at 18:08
What’s next for SA and the global economy?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maarten Ackerman - Chief Economist and Advisory Partner at Citadel
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 18:39
South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout strategy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Barry Schoub, Prof - Director at National Institute Of Communic
Today at 18:49
IEC deems latest round of by-elections a success despite low turnout
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Masego Sheburi - Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Today at 19:08
Women have suffered severe economic and social impacts than men in Gauteng
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jake Willis - CEO and Founder at Lulaway
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Narrative Economics by Robert J Shiller
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - chef Chef Coco Reinarhz
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chef Coco Reinharz
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We're prepared for fake COVID-19 certificates and confiscated them - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Mostoaledi gives an update on the situation at Beitbridge border post. 4 January 2021 2:44 PM
Former True Love editor, author and chef Dorah Sitole passes away A few weeks ago Sitole told 702 a story of how her husband suggested she work for a magazine that wanted a person who could cook. 4 January 2021 11:04 AM
We have data that can help us tackle the alcohol problem, says an expert SAMRC director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit Prof Charles Parry says we must look at the business model. 4 January 2021 10:38 AM
'Some Republicans embarrassed' by Trump's request to find votes Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector says on Wednesday there were scheduled final certification of the electoral votes. 4 January 2021 1:35 PM
We were not included in any decision-making or consulted - John Steenhuisen Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen gives his reaction to the new level 3 lockdown regulations announced by the President. 29 December 2020 10:54 AM
Alcohol sales banned, gatherings prohibited as South Africa returns to Level 3 President Cyril Ramaphosa says according to new regulations, a person who does not wear a mask could be arrested and prosecuted. 28 December 2020 9:06 PM
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience. 24 December 2020 12:47 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
Will WhatsApp stop working on older phones from 1 January? No ways, says expert MyBroadband editor-at-large Jan Vermeulen says what people are worried about now has been in place since December last year. 29 December 2020 5:50 PM
Magenge, We Need to Talk and shape a new masculinity Author Melusi Tshabalala says he encourages especially black men to start interrogating what being a man really means. 24 December 2020 1:58 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert Mzansi Ballet and the Pieter Toerien Theatre celebrate the return of The Queen Show honouring a rock-solid rock band. 25 December 2020 9:02 AM
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town. 21 December 2020 7:30 AM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
Post Nation Address analysis

Post Nation Address analysis

29 December 2020 11:37 AM

Guest: Xolani Dube, Political Analyst and Senior Researcher: Xubera Institute of Research and Development 


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Family Matters- Parental navigation through the crisis that is Covid

4 January 2021 11:36 AM

Guest: Megan De Beyer, world-renowned parenting expert and psychologist

A shot in the Dark? Covid vaccine rollout plans

4 January 2021 11:07 AM

Guest: Professor Shabir Madh, Professor of vaccinology at Wits University on his response to Professor Zar’s petition appeal including a follow up on the media briefing roll out plans around who will in fact receive the coronavirus vaccine and when?

Health workers demand vaccine rollout

4 January 2021 10:51 AM

Guest: Professor Heather Zar, Chair of the Department of Pediatrics and Child Health at Red Cross Children's Hospital at the University of Cape Town on her letter that has launched a petition that that is rolling in thousands of signatures from well-known doctors, nurses and researchers for the Department of Health to act urgently.

A sobering New Year’s Day for South Africans

4 January 2021 10:33 AM

Guest: Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council to continue the discussion on the drinking crisis in South Africa

#702OpenLine

4 January 2021 10:11 AM
Across The Desk with Some leading South African thought leaders and Change Makers

31 December 2020 12:06 PM

Guests: Prof Thuli Madonsela, Advocate and Professor of law

Graeme Condrington, Author, futurist, strategy consultant and founding director of strategic firm: Tomorrow Today 

Vusi Thembekwayo, Entrepreneur and Public Speaker

Hanging out with Aubrey - PJ Powers

31 December 2020 11:08 AM
#702Openline

31 December 2020 10:06 AM
Listener's Choice - The good news of 2020?

30 December 2020 11:45 AM
"A strong and emotional speech from our President" - we need to be the same in our response

30 December 2020 11:03 AM

Guest: Drianne Cara Weil "Dr Dee",  Clinical and Organizational psychologist 

Trending

Former True Love editor, author and chef Dorah Sitole passes away

Local

Mkhize: Govt aims to secure COVID-19 vaccines as early as February

Local

We have data that can help us tackle the alcohol problem, says an expert

Local

EWN Highlights

City of CT yet to receive plan on how to assist Khayelitsha fire victims

4 January 2021 5:19 PM

Cosatu not convinced by govt’s COVID-19 vaccination plan

4 January 2021 4:43 PM

Alphabet employees from Google & other outfits are unionising

4 January 2021 4:39 PM

