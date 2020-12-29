Post Nation Address analysis

Guest: Xolani Dube, Political Analyst and Senior Researcher: Xubera Institute of Research and Development
Guest: Megan De Beyer, world-renowned parenting expert and psychologist
Guest: Professor Shabir Madh, Professor of vaccinology at Wits University on his response to Professor Zar's petition appeal including a follow up on the media briefing roll out plans around who will in fact receive the coronavirus vaccine and when?
Guest: Professor Heather Zar, Chair of the Department of Pediatrics and Child Health at Red Cross Children's Hospital at the University of Cape Town on her letter that has launched a petition that that is rolling in thousands of signatures from well-known doctors, nurses and researchers for the Department of Health to act urgently.
Guest: Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council to continue the discussion on the drinking crisis in South Africa
Guests: Prof Thuli Madonsela, Advocate and Professor of law
Graeme Condrington, Author, futurist, strategy consultant and founding director of strategic firm: Tomorrow Today
Vusi Thembekwayo, Entrepreneur and Public Speaker
Guest: Drianne Cara Weil "Dr Dee", Clinical and Organizational psychologist