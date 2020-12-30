The economic impact of the new lockdown regulations

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
'India vaccine deal is great news, but SA has to find more sources urgently' After securing 1.5m vaccine doses it's understood govt in discussion with Chinese and Russian manufacturers, says Prof. Helen Rees 7 January 2021 6:53 PM
'We don't have a rollout plan for the COVID-19 vaccine,' says expert Wits School of Governance's Professor Alex van den Heever says it is definitely affordable to secure the vaccines. 7 January 2021 5:13 PM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
WATCH: Zweli Mkhize briefs portfolio committee on health Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize is briefing the portfolio committee on health on the status of health care services in provinces a... 7 January 2021 10:39 AM
SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban The industry is consulting on whether to support the move by SAB says Lucky Ntimane (National Liquor Traders Council). 6 January 2021 6:37 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
SABC lays off 303 staff members after concluding Section 189 consultations Late last year, the public broadcaster announced that it had temporarily halted the consultation process after being confronted by... 7 January 2021 2:22 PM
Santam to start processing business interruption claims in wake of court rulings Santam finally accepts it's liable for contingent business interruption claims. Wendy Knowler on the pandemic's insurance sagas. 6 January 2021 8:31 PM
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO "It's mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health. 6 January 2021 9:01 AM
Why culture, not race, determines people's tastes in music - Expert Stellenbosch University's Prof Winfried Ludemann says different kinds of music reflect different kinds of value systems. 5 January 2021 7:36 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Amapiano is joint effort by artists contributing different sounds - Mr JazziQ Mr JazziQ, a member of the DJ duo called JazziDisciples, says seeing the reaction to the music style is quite amazing. 6 January 2021 6:11 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert Mzansi Ballet and the Pieter Toerien Theatre celebrate the return of The Queen Show honouring a rock-solid rock band. 25 December 2020 9:02 AM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
Malawi court sets extradition hearing for the Bushiris for March The court ruled that the couple should not be re-arrested but should continue appearing in court until their hearing on the matter... 6 January 2021 3:37 PM
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
[WATCH] Nando's ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando's – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
The economic impact of the new lockdown regulations

The economic impact of the new lockdown regulations

30 December 2020 10:38 AM

Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira, Financial Expert, Entrepreneur, Author And financial planner 


Across the Desk with Aubrey Masango

7 January 2021 12:05 PM

Guests: Vanya Mangaliso, Creative Director of the South African Fashion Brand Sun Goddess and Chairperson of the Gauteng Fashion Council who also sits on the advisory board of the Tshwane Fashion department (fashion)

Cito: Lead singer of South African award-winning, festival-headlining, chart-topping band WONDERboom (arts and entertainment)


Brett Hoppé, General Manager, Sun City Resort (hospitality)

 

Hanging out with Aubrey - Alison Botha

7 January 2021 11:04 AM

Guest: Alison Botha, ‘Woman of Courage’ and Rotarian Paul Harris 'Courage Beyond the Norm' Award Winner and Author of “I Have Life”. 19th December 2020 marked 26 years since Alison’s life was changed forever.

#702Openline

7 January 2021 10:10 AM
The hot stuff 2020 – 2021

6 January 2021 11:33 AM

Guest:Toby Shapshak, Journalist, Editor and Publisher of the South African edition of Stuff magazine 

The impact on education as we move into Covid 2021 and the Gauteng Department of Education COVID-19 Brigade Programme – a follow up on school non-payment

6 January 2021 11:03 AM

Guest: Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC For Education

6 January 2021 11:03 AM

Guest: Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC For Education 

Fita worried appeal against tobacco sales could trigger another ban

6 January 2021 10:45 AM

Guest: Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairman, Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association 

Ramaphosa and national coronavirus council meet today as SA battles second wave - death toll breaching 30,000 mark.

6 January 2021 10:34 AM

Guest: Professor Glenda Gray, Former NDOH Ministerial Advisory Committee for COVID 19 and award-winning internationally recognized scientist, medical doctor, and first female President and CEO of the South African Medical Research 

#702Openline

6 January 2021 10:10 AM
Health and Wellness- Fetch Your Life

5 January 2021 12:03 PM

Guest: Mbali Ndhlovu, Founder and Strategic partnerships Director: Sober Curious Socialites 

World of Work - Looking back 2020 - what we have learnt and mainly looking forward 2021. Says, Varady: "It’s how technology saved us from this year"

5 January 2021 11:35 AM

 

Guest: Dr Corrin Varady, CEO of IDEA Digital Education

Some Republicans say removing Donald Trump now 'will inflame the tensions'

Local

Mkhize announces SA to secure 1.5 million vaccine doses by end Feb

Local

'We don't have a rollout plan for the COVID-19 vaccine,' says expert

Local

Police appeal for information after Zim's 'biggest ever' cash-in-transit heist

7 January 2021 8:28 PM

7 January 2021 8:28 PM

Sisulu to open criminal case against activist Swartbooi after altercation

7 January 2021 8:04 PM

7 January 2021 8:04 PM

Limpopo health dept urges those who came through Beitbridge to self-quarantine

7 January 2021 7:21 PM

7 January 2021 7:21 PM

