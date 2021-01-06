The impact on education as we move into Covid 2021 and the Gauteng Department of Education COVID-19 Brigade Programme – a follow up on school non-payment

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
702 FYI
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Katy Rose
Today at 13:35
Why is disinformation happening at the scale it is happening at?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Stuart Jones - Head at Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC)
Today at 13:40
Food - Kombucha
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Alex Glenday
Today at 14:05
Amagoduka – a shameful migrant legacy
The Azania Mosaka Show
Thamsanqa Malinga - Author of "Blame me on Apartheid"
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Getting married this year? What are the legal requirements you need to know about?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Raeesa Ebrahim
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 14:40
Deleting Whatsapp? What are your other options?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 14:50
Music with Cece Vee
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Cece Vee
Today at 15:16
EWN: Covid-19 wreaks havoc with matric exam marking centres
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
EWN: State Capture Inquiry to continue with Alexkor contractor
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 15:40
#Coronahope: These Compassionate Chefs Turned ‘Waste Food’ into 1.3 Million Meals For The Hungry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Coovashan Pillay,Executive Chef at Protea Hotels by Marriott Chef
Today at 15:50
Unions appeal labour court agreement
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Mugwena Maluleke
Today at 18:08
Lifestyle audits for the wealthy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Dennis Davis - Chair at Tax Review Committee
Today at 18:49
Chefs with Compassion feeds 1,3 million people
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Ismail Ismail - MD at Compass Insure
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Playing to win Lafly and Martin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Other People’s Money - Springbok Winger , Makazole Mapimpi
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Makazole Mapimpi - ... at Springbok winger
