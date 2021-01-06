The impact on education as we move into Covid 2021 and the Gauteng Department of Education COVID-19 Brigade Programme – a follow up on school non-payment

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Katy Rose
Today at 13:35
Why is disinformation happening at the scale it is happening at?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Stuart Jones - Head at Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC)
Today at 13:40
Food - Kombucha
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alex Glenday
Today at 14:05
Amagoduka – a shameful migrant legacy
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Thamsanqa Malinga - Author of "Blame me on Apartheid"
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Getting married this year? What are the legal requirements you need to know about?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Raeesa Ebrahim
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 14:40
Deleting Whatsapp? What are your other options?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 14:50
Music with Cece Vee
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cece Vee
Today at 15:16
EWN: Covid-19 wreaks havoc with matric exam marking centres
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
EWN: State Capture Inquiry to continue with Alexkor contractor
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 15:40
#Coronahope: These Compassionate Chefs Turned 'Waste Food' into 1.3 Million Meals For The Hungry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Coovashan Pillay,Executive Chef at Protea Hotels by Marriott Chef
Today at 15:50
Unions appeal labour court agreement
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke
Today at 18:08
Lifestyle audits for the wealthy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dennis Davis - Chair at Tax Review Committee
Today at 18:49
Chefs with Compassion feeds 1,3 million people
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ismail Ismail - MD at Compass Insure
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Playing to win Lafly and Martin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Other People's Money - Springbok Winger , Makazole Mapimpi
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Makazole Mapimpi - ... at Springbok winger
Latest Local
Beitbridge: Only essential service providers allowed to come into SA - Report Newzroom Afrika senior reporter Pelane Phakgadi says some people drowned while crossing the Limpopo River to get to South Africa. 11 January 2021 12:59 PM
Pastors not immune to COVID-19, we cannot hide behind God - Bishop Dr Joe Mukoki The South African Union Council of Independent Churches is concerned about churches that continue to break lockdown regulations. 11 January 2021 10:13 AM
South Africa records 339 Covid-19 deaths The Department of Health also announced that 17,400 new infections were recorded. 11 January 2021 7:02 AM
View all Local
Employment & Labour Deputy Minister Moloi hospitalised with COVID-19 Minister Moloi was hospitalised on 5 January after not feeling well and received her positive results 6 January. 10 January 2021 2:07 PM
Presidency sheds light on spokesperson Khusela Diko's position Acting director-general to consider whether Diko remains on special leave or is formally suspended pending the disciplinary proces... 10 January 2021 1:07 PM
Ramaphosa: Govt, society need to continue discussions on basic income grant Ramaphosa is virtually delivering the party's January 8 Statement. 8 January 2021 7:49 PM
View all Politics
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
'India vaccine deal is great news, but SA has to find more sources urgently' After securing 1.5m vaccine doses it's understood govt in discussion with Chinese and Russian manufacturers, says Prof. Helen Rees 7 January 2021 6:53 PM
SABC lays off 303 staff members after concluding Section 189 consultations Late last year, the public broadcaster announced that it had temporarily halted the consultation process after being confronted by... 7 January 2021 2:22 PM
View all Business
Having a supportive family made it possible to achieve my dreams - LesDaChef Lesego Semenya was earning R35,000 a month in corporate. He left and his first salary as a chef, after qualifying, was R1,500. 10 January 2021 1:58 PM
Drink and eat what locals have, that's enriched my travels - Lerato Mogoatlhe The author of Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith says one thing that she took for granted is the convenience of Jozi. 8 January 2021 2:55 PM
Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you 'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit. 6 January 2021 7:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
Gospel star Israel Mosehla passes away Details surrounding the star's death are yet to be released. He was 50 years old at the time of his passing. 11 January 2021 8:40 AM
I just can't believe I have a COVID-19 vaccine denialist in my midst - Comedian Actor and writer Nina Hastie says she wishes she can say in August 2021: 'I told you we can have faith in SA government.'... 8 January 2021 2:01 PM
Amapiano is joint effort by artists contributing different sounds - Mr JazziQ Mr JazziQ, a member of the DJ duo called JazziDisciples, says seeing the reaction to the music style is quite amazing. 6 January 2021 6:11 PM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request. 8 January 2021 2:00 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
View all World
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Nando's ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando's – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
View all Opinion

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
The impact on education as we move into Covid 2021 and the Gauteng Department of Education COVID-19 Brigade Programme – a follow up on school non-payment

The impact on education as we move into Covid 2021 and the Gauteng Department of Education COVID-19 Brigade Programme – a follow up on school non-payment

6 January 2021 11:03 AM

Guest: Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC For Education 


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Family Matters- intergenerational dynamics

11 January 2021 12:08 PM

What are some of the tensions and challenging that arise between different generations? How do we resolve such conflicts and manage time spent with family members of differing ages and generations?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tarnishing of Brand USA

11 January 2021 11:16 AM

Following the events of last week, when Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill, how has Brand USA been affected? Clement speaks to correspondent David Smith, reputation and brand 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unpacking the ANC's January 8 Statement

11 January 2021 10:35 AM

Political reporter, Tshidi Madia, and political analyst Ongama Mtimka, discuss the ANC's January 8 statement and the party's promises, pledges and plans for the coming year. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

11 January 2021 10:12 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relationships and Sexual Health – Exploring the Jungian perspective for and within relationships and sex

8 January 2021 12:19 PM

Stephen Farah, Head of Learning, Co-founder and senior lecturer for the Centre for Applied Jungian Studies and executive member of the International Association of Jungian Studies

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Surviving Covid through comedy

8 January 2021 11:04 AM

Wrapping up the week with a fun and light reflection on 2020 / 2021  
Nina Hastie, South African Comedian, Actor and Writer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Saving a Stranger's Life - The Diary of an Emergency Room Doctor (book)

8 January 2021 10:36 AM

We go behind the surgery table to get a poignant although humorous behind the scenes peek into the world of those that help us the most… especially now as a highlight tribute to our medical frontline workers - Covid-19
Anne Biccard, Medical Doctor and author 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

8 January 2021 10:12 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Across the Desk with Aubrey Masango

7 January 2021 12:05 PM

Guests: Vanya Mangaliso, Creative Director of the South African Fashion Brand Sun Goddess and Chairperson of the Gauteng Fashion Council who also sits on the advisory board of the Tshwane Fashion department (fashion)

Cito: Lead singer of South African award-winning, festival-headlining, chart-topping band WONDERboom (arts and entertainment)


Brett Hoppé, General Manager, Sun City Resort (hospitality)

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hanging out with Aubrey - Alison Botha

7 January 2021 11:04 AM

Guest: Alison Botha, ‘Woman of Courage’ and Rotarian Paul Harris 'Courage Beyond the Norm' Award Winner and Author of “I Have Life”. 19th December 2020 marked 26 years since Alison’s life was changed forever.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa records 339 Covid-19 deaths

Local

Gospel star Israel Mosehla passes away

Entertainment

Pastors not immune to COVID-19, we cannot hide behind God - Bishop Dr Joe Mukoki

Local

Beitbridge: Only essential service providers allowed to come into SA - Report

Local

Basic Education Department: Teachers will not be forced to be vaccinated

11 January 2021 1:29 PM

Namakwa District in Northern Cape now a potential COVID-19 hotspot

11 January 2021 1:08 PM

England opens mass vaccination sites as virus spike fears spread

11 January 2021 12:57 PM

