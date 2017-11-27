Life Esidimeni casts a spotlight on awareness of mental health patients

Aubrey Masango spoke to Dr Kgosi Letlape -President : Health professions council of South Africa regarding the Government health care vs the Private sector, Masego Rahlaga EWN’s reporter who has been closely following proceedings at the The Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings and Zamo Mbele, Clinical psychologist and Sadag board member about dealing with loved ones who suffer from mental illness.