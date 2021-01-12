We are two weeks into 2021, how are those New Years’ resolutions going?? When we decide to go on a diet, start a new exercise regime or change our behaviours we make these decisions in a heightened state of motivation. How can we make our new years resolutions stick?LISTEN TO PODCAST
How does the increased use of Artificial intelligence make it harder for me to find a job? And more importantly how do I get past this hurdle to find the job I really want?
Clement speaks to hospital management and CEOs from around the country about how health facilities are coping with the second wave of COVID19 infections.
What are some of the tensions and challenging that arise between different generations? How do we resolve such conflicts and manage time spent with family members of differing ages and generations?
Following the events of last week, when Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill, how has Brand USA been affected? Clement speaks to correspondent David Smith, reputation and brand strategist, Clive Simpkins and analyst Dr David Monyae.
Political reporter, Tshidi Madia, and political analyst Ongama Mtimka, discuss the ANC's January 8 statement and the party's promises, pledges and plans for the coming year.
Stephen Farah, Head of Learning, Co-founder and senior lecturer for the Centre for Applied Jungian Studies and executive member of the International Association of Jungian Studies
Wrapping up the week with a fun and light reflection on 2020 / 2021
Nina Hastie, South African Comedian, Actor and Writer