702openline

Does South Africa have intelligence agencies and spies like we see in Americam movies? What about unlimited access to money, guns and fancy cars?
How are entrepreneurs seen in South Africa? Is entrepreneurship taken seriously and seen as a viable profession and career?
Is government's COVID communication strategy working? Is it relatable and does it reach the majority of South Africans in order to maximise the messaging for all?
We are two weeks into 2021, how are those New Years' resolutions going?? When we decide to go on a diet, start a new exercise regime or change our behaviours we make these decisions in a heightened state of motivation. How can we make our new years resolutions stick?
How does the increased use of Artificial intelligence make it harder for me to find a job? And more importantly how do I get past this hurdle to find the job I really want?
Clement speaks to hospital management and CEOs from around the country about how health facilities are coping with the second wave of COVID19 infections.
What are some of the tensions and challenging that arise between different generations? How do we resolve such conflicts and manage time spent with family members of differing ages and generations?