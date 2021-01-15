Small Business COVID19 relief

Today at 12:15 The commission will continue to hear Eskom related evidence from Eskom's Former Chief Executive Officer: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:15 Reaction to DBE Presser SADTU The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jonavin Rustin - Provincial Secretary at South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU)

Today at 12:23 Ramaphosa makes four senior appointments at NPA — three of them women. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson

Today at 12:23 How children being affected deep into the Covid Second Wave The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Mignon McCulloch

Today at 12:27 ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has a sit down with 702. [LIVE] The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:36 EWN Crossing - Brian Molefe Appears before the Zondo Commission again The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane

Today at 12:37 ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has a sit down with 702. [LIVE] The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:37 The Future is Electric. Battery Powered Travels between Limpopo and Joburg for only R230 The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Masala Ramabulana - CEO Mi Power Electric Bus Company

Today at 12:40 JJ Cornish The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 12:41 Afriforum, Solidarity give government an ultimatum on vaccine roll-out plan. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Ernst van Zyl, Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum

Today at 12:45 WHO AFRICA: THE SECOND COVID-19 WAVE IS MORE CHALLENGING THAN THE FIRST. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

Today at 12:45 GP's innovating during tough times in South Africa The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Wade Palmer ( The Head Doctor )

Today at 12:52 A YEAR AFTER HIS DEATH, ENOCK MPIANZI'S FAMILY DETERMINED TO SEE JUSTICE DONE. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:52 Animals moving into the City The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa

Today at 12:56 Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Today at 13:15 Food Feature: These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Coovashan Pillay,Executive Chef at Protea Hotels by Marriott Chef

Today at 13:35 Movies and What to Stream with Hugh Fraser The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Hugh Fraser, movie critic

Today at 13:50 Travel Feature: Barberton Geotrail The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor

Today at 14:05 Upside of Failure with Luyanda Jafta The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Luyanda Jafta

Today at 14:35 #702 Unplugged with Nipho Hurd The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Nipho Hurd - Musician

Today at 15:10 EWN: Brian Molefe at State Capture Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane

Today at 15:16 EWN: Public schools to reopen on the 15th of February Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

Today at 15:20 Schools reopening, moved back by two weeks Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Lebogang Montjane - Executive Director at Independent School Association of Southern Africa

Today at 16:10 How to start homeschooling Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Wendy Young, Homeschooling veteran

Today at 18:09 Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe testifies at the State Capture Commission The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth

