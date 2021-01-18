Clement discusses President Zuma's non-appearance at the Zondo commission and its impact on his status as a former president of the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What impact does the current set of COVID19 regulations have on workers within the liquor industry? Where can the state find the money to assist those hardest hit?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Over the past few days there has been some chatter on social media about the legitimacy of a legal consultancy firm, Attorney Alliance. Isaac Moselana, a practising attorney, who raised some concerns shares his thoughts with us, and Nicole van Louw at Attorney Alliance then explains their unique business model.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wendy Tlou at the Solidarity Fund explains their back-to-school "Don't be a Mampara" campaign.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and the DA's Jan de Villers, on the Auditor-General's report that only 8% of COVID19 relief funds been distributed to small businesses.
Clement will be speaking to Miss South Africa 2020, Shudufhadzo Musida and Miss South Africa 2019, Sasha-Lee Olivier about issues on mental health, pageantry, food and job security.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to the award winning fashion designer Thula Sindi about his upbringing, love for live music, travel and his contribution to the fashion industry.LISTEN TO PODCAST