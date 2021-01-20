Clement is joined by the HPCSA’s Advocate Phelelani Khumalo and Hanif Vally from the Foundation for Human Rights. They give reaction to apartheid mastermind Dr Wouter Basson still practicing as a medical doctor in South Africa even after his given record.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This week, Clement and the listeners advise a lady who wants to know how she can date while being pregnant with another man's child
What are some of the dangers associated with excessive consumption of energy drinks and other sugary beverages?
What are some of the obligations of employers for those staff members returning to the office following their festive season holiday?
What are some of the misconceptions and myths surrounding COVID19 and how do these contribute to stigmatising and othering within our communities?
Clement speaks to chairperson of the inquiry and SANEF about the findings and recommendations of the independent inquiry into the media profession in South Africa.
Clement discusses President Zuma's non-appearance at the Zondo commission and its impact on his status as a former president of the country.