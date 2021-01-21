Hanging out with Mmusi Maimane

In conversation with Mmusi Maimane on his political career, his family life and his thoughts on corruption, COVID19 and growing up in the church.
Clement hosts young politicians from the DA, EFF and the ANC on issues of inequality, fake news, science and economic resilienceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by the HPCSA’s Advocate Phelelani Khumalo and Hanif Vally from the Foundation for Human Rights. They give reaction to apartheid mastermind Dr Wouter Basson still practicing as a medical doctor in South Africa even after his given record.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This week, Clement and the listeners advise a lady who wants to know how she can date while being pregnant with another man’s childLISTEN TO PODCAST
What are some of the dangers associated with excessive consumption of energy drinks and other sugary beverages?LISTEN TO PODCAST
What are some of the obligations of employers for those staff members returning to the office following their festive season holiday?LISTEN TO PODCAST
What are some of the misconceptions and myths surrounding COVID19 and how do these contribute to stigmatising and othering within our communities?LISTEN TO PODCAST