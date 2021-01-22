Sex, disability and pleasure

Makgosi Letimile, a disabled sex worker, shares her journey of discovery of her body and sexuality while living with a disability. Dr Elna Rudolph shares her clinical expertise
Clement is joined by journalists, Lester Kiewet and Gaye Davis, as they pay tribute to the late Minister Jackson Mthembu.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to the cast and crew of Five Tiger, a new SA short film, to be screened at the Sundance International film festival in the US.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement hosts young politicians from the DA, EFF and the ANC on issues of inequality, fake news, science and economic resilienceLISTEN TO PODCAST
In conversation with Mmusi Maimane on his political career, his family life and his thoughts on corruption, COVID19 and growing up in the church.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by the HPCSA’s Advocate Phelelani Khumalo and Hanif Vally from the Foundation for Human Rights. They give reaction to apartheid mastermind Dr Wouter Basson still practicing as a medical doctor in South Africa even after his given record.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This week, Clement and the listeners advise a lady who wants to know how she can date while being pregnant with another man’s childLISTEN TO PODCAST