Myths, misconceptions and othering of COVID19 patients

What are some of the misconceptions and myths surrounding COVID19 and how do these contribute to stigmatising and othering within our communities?
Clement and the listeners share stories of healing and letting go as we put 2020 behind us and move forward into 2021 stronger and lighter.
How do you deal with jealous people in your friendship circles and family groups? Listeners share their stories and advice for others.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Dr Kgomotso Mogapi who takes us through immune-boosting essentials during the COVID19 pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Wits Associate Professor Mzi Nduna on how companies are dealing with gender-based violence in the workplace.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to Dr Mirriam Altman from the National Planning Commission about updates on the developmental targets, including eradicating poverty.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to media personality Siv Ngesi, Drag Artist Miss Sally Werq and Keval Harie from the Gala Queer Archive about societal perceptions of masculinity and expressionism.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to acting deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in Pretoria, Heather Merritt, about the new US Administration under President Biden, and what his election means for the African continent as a whole.LISTEN TO PODCAST