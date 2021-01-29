Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Presentations
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Richard Mulholland - Owner at Missing Link
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:10
EWN: SAHPRA appears before Parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
Op-ed on DM: Space oddity: Is humanity ready for extraterrestrials? It's time to prepare
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Murithi - Extraordinary Professor of African Studies, University of Free State, South Africa
Today at 15:20
Corruption conundrum: I resent paying tax when R6 billion just disappears
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Melanie Verwoerd
Today at 15:38
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Tributes paid after death of British lockdown hero 'Captain Tom'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 15:50
Traditional doctors, sangomas want included among vaccinated frontline health workers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sylvester Hlati - President of SADC traditional medicine practitioners association
Today at 15:50
EWN: Vaccine registration Portal
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 16:05
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is 91.6% effective
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Polly Roy
Today at 16:20
NY Times: Alzheimer's Prediction May Be Found in Writing Tests
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Felix Potocnik - Member at South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP)
Today at 16:20
The liquor industry bearing the brunt even after the third sales ban has been lifted
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : GameStop
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 16:55
Possible reading - Gcina Mhlophe for World Read Aloud day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Will Astra Zeneca still provide strong protection even if second dose delayed by three months?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape
Today at 17:20
News24: 'Studies suggest 75% of 8 to 12-year-olds complain of back pain'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gary Arenson - Physio, MD & Founder. Ergotherapy - Ergotherapy Solutions
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Colour Me Kids: Stationery for the skin you're in​
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylee Faure - co-founder
Today at 18:11
Illicit Trade in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fouche Burgers - National Project Manager at Business Against Crime South Africa
Today at 18:15
Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Absa on mining
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Brewer - Managing Director at Absa Investment Banking
Today at 18:48
18-year old who invested in GameStop in October last year
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacques Becker
Today at 19:08
SKYPE : Business Unusual - sustainable finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - "value adds" fees on the card
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Ernest Darkoh - Board member of the Schwab Foundation and founding partner at BroadReach Group
Latest Local
UIF call centre 'outsourced to people who don't know our business inside out' Chief director for corporate services Advocate Mzie Yawa says they did not expect so many people to call the call centre. 2 February 2021 5:45 PM
Bushiri bribe: Police do not not do counselling for corruption - Vish Naidoo SAPS spokesperson says management feels that there was enough evidence presented to the presiding officer for harsher sanction. 2 February 2021 4:40 PM
KZN scientist has a way of tackling COVID-19 variant in groundbreaking research PHD student Sandile Cele says antibodies in patients didn't recognise the COVID-19 variant as well as they did in the first varian... 2 February 2021 2:42 PM
Companies have been registered on the eve of vaccine rollout - Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says tenders or advertising specifications are tailored to suit a particular company and a particular narrative. 2 February 2021 6:29 PM
'As millennials let's stop squabbles and run for the local government elections' Nkateko Mabaso says young people have the passion and the political will to run for elections 2 February 2021 12:10 PM
President Ramaphosa eases alcohol sale restrictions and reopens public places President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will continue to work with business and labour to revive businesses and restore jobs. 1 February 2021 8:57 PM
Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations 'We see a bright future'. The move will create 1,200 jobs and transform its Silverton assembly plant - Ford's Andrea Cavallaro. 2 February 2021 6:49 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101 "Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes. 2 February 2021 1:51 PM
Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 2 February 2021 3:41 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Scary pics prove that children should never wear blue swimwear Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2021 8:20 AM
People sharing old household appliances that still work has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:16 AM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
#702Openline

#702Openline

29 January 2021 10:15 AM


What's The Tea- dating your friend's ex

3 February 2021 1:24 PM

How long should you wait before dating your friend's ex?

Listeners Choice- approvals of vaccines

3 February 2021 11:36 AM

How are vaccines approved for use against a pandemic? Clement unpacks this issue following the arrival of the first batch of vaccines that arrived in the country.

Can we park transformation?

3 February 2021 10:45 AM

Clement discusses the Tourism Equity Fund and raises issues of transformation and whether or not we can 'park' it when there is economic crises in the country. 

Pule Mabe, responding to Zuma's stance on the Zondo Commission, says: "This is unprecedented, we've never dealt with such a matter in the ANC."

3 February 2021 10:17 AM

Pule Mabe on the ANC NEC's plan to discuss fmr President Zuma's battle with the Zondo Commission

#702Openline

3 February 2021 10:06 AM

Pule Mabe on the ANC NEC's plan to discuss fmr President Zuma's battle with the Zondo Commission

Health and wellness: Prostate cancer

2 February 2021 12:05 PM

Clement chats to Urologist, Dr Shingai Mutambirwa about prostate cancer and the importance of screening and early detection.

Assessing the thin line between executive oversight and interference

2 February 2021 11:40 AM

Clement chats to Public Policy Specialist Kagiso Pooe and Former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela about the limits in exercising power between executive authority and accounting officers.

World of work: Millenials and career slashing

2 February 2021 11:34 AM

Clement speaks to Founder of 21st Century Humans Zuki Mzozoyane about career slashers and how having multiple jobs is becoming the accepted way of making money.

Getting Millenials into Politics

2 February 2021 11:12 AM

Clement is joined by Nkateko Mabasa who is a young and prospective politician. Mabasa unpacks how young people can be encouraged to get into politics.

#702Openline

2 February 2021 10:05 AM
ANC will comment on Zuma's defiance of ConCourt after NEC meeting - Pule Mabe

Politics

Healthcare workers must register on electronic system to get COVID-19 vaccine

Local

After 547 people succumbed to COVID-19, death toll reaches 44,946

Local

Here's how healthcare workers can go about getting the COVID-19 vaccine

3 February 2021 12:58 PM

Myanmar's Suu Kyi hit with import law charge after coup

3 February 2021 12:47 PM

Pregnant healthcare workers urged to seek medical advice before getting vaccine

3 February 2021 11:47 AM

