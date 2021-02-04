Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:13
Finance Minister calls to tune African Bank into a state bank are " not positive"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Maverick and Jane Gourmet Popcorn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rayhaan Jhetam - Founder at Maverick And Jane Gourmet Popcorn
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA's true death toll from COVID-19 'could be among highest world' Department of Health has refused to acknowledge that it could be that the death toll is underreported, says a News24 journalist. 5 February 2021 2:13 PM
SIU probing PPE contracts worth R13.3bn SIU head, Advocate Andy Mothibi, released a report into finalised investigations and outcomes into allegations of corruption by st... 5 February 2021 12:47 PM
SAA employees were supposed to have been paid in January - DPE Public enterprises DG Kgathatso Tlhakudi explains the payment debacle and Putco MD says they are retrenching 241 people. 5 February 2021 12:25 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu enter the Zuma homestead in Nkandla After landing in a helicopter, the Economic Freedom Fighters leader is having tea with former president Jacob Zuma. 5 February 2021 2:41 PM
What will come from the tea party between Zuma and Malema? Eyewitness reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on the meeting between the former president and the EFF leader. 5 February 2021 12:50 PM
Professionalise and depoliticise the public service - Dr Somadoda Fikeni Public Service Commission commissioner reflects on his new role in the department and what is needed to turn it around. 5 February 2021 7:50 AM
View all Politics
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
View all Business
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds. 3 February 2021 6:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
#WorldNutellaDay has everyone talking and is celebrated all over the world Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 February 2021 8:17 AM
Woman's extreme ways to save cash like using one lightbulb in house goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 February 2021 8:17 AM
[WATCH] Russell Crowe sends beautiful birthday message to sailor Pip Hare Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 February 2021 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
#702Openline

#702Openline

4 February 2021 10:04 AM


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Relationships: Healthy argument in relationships

5 February 2021 12:25 PM

Clement chats to relationship coach Tracy Ziman Jacobs about ways in which couples can have healthy debates and arguments that benefit their relationship.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Focus on retrenchments in the transport sector

5 February 2021 11:02 AM

Clement chats to Putco’s Franco Pisapia and Numsa Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola about job cuts in the transport industry, due to COVID19.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Identity Theft on Social media

5 February 2021 10:59 AM

Clement is joined by Ilonka Badenhorst from WASPA. Badenhorst chats about the prevalence of identity theft in the digital space and on social media.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

5 February 2021 10:10 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Across the Desk with radio station management

4 February 2021 12:02 PM

Stephen Werner, from Kfm, JD Mostert, from 5fm and Shoeshoe Qhu from VOW, share stories of radio station politics, talent management and the changing nature of the radio medium. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hanging out with Lindiwe Mazibuko

4 February 2021 11:30 AM

Clement spends time with Lindiwe Mazibuko, as she recalls stories of her mother, her career in politics and her future political aspirations. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's The Tea- dating your friend's ex

3 February 2021 1:24 PM

How long should you wait before dating your friend's ex?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listeners Choice- approvals of vaccines

3 February 2021 11:36 AM

How are vaccines approved for use against a pandemic? Clement unpacks this issue following the arrival of the first batch of vaccines that arrived in the country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can we park transformation?

3 February 2021 10:45 AM

Clement discusses the Tourism Equity Fund and raises issues of transformation and whether or not we can 'park' it when there is economic crises in the country. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SA's true death toll from COVID-19 'could be among highest world'

Local

Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding from noon until Sunday

Local

[WATCH] Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu enter the Zuma homestead in Nkandla

Politics

EWN Highlights

Mosebenzi Zwane evaded state capture questions in Parly, Zondo hears

5 February 2021 5:49 PM

Mkhize warns of COVID-19 vaccine challenges such as theft

5 February 2021 4:48 PM

Let's give him time to think about this - Ramaphosa on Zuma's ConCourt defiance

5 February 2021 4:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA