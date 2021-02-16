Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:08
Re-Imaging City designs to adapt to climate change
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Hugoo - Lecturer in Sustainable and Climate Responsive Architecture, University of Pretoria
Today at 10:33
Latest on the probe into steep increase of ginger and garlic prices by retailers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:35
Update on Haiti political unrest
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Widlore Merancu - Journalist based in Haiti
Today at 10:45
How have global coffee supplies been affected by the ongoing pandemic?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Robert Coles - One of the owners at Rosetta Roastery
Today at 11:05
World of Work- Recruitment agencies 101
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Candice Clark - MD Dynamic Talent
Today at 11:05
City of Cape Towns 10 point plan to boost tourism sector
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:35
Health and wellness: Gyms in a time of a pandemic
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Gillian Elson 0 - Planet Fitness Exec.
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 12:07
Bongani Bongo back in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:15
Cele seeks answers over sketchy police procurement deals
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gareth Newham
Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme
Today at 12:27
African countries: where are their vaccinations plans? Are the broke, or is this denialism?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
bheki Mngomezulu
Today at 12:37
SLAPP tactics can no longer be - what are the legal implications?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:40
Covid-19 & President Magafuli's weak response in Tanzania
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatma Karume - Former head at IMMA Advocates (Tanzania)
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Drink Spiking
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
Today at 14:50
Music - Stones & Bones
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Capser Stones & Bones
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School= Investing in Bitcoin and other crptocurrencies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA's COVID-19 death toll breaches 48,000 as 195 people succumb to virus The Health Department says it recorded 1,102 infections pushing the number of infections to 1,492, 909 since the start of the pand... 16 February 2021 6:20 AM
View all Local
EXPLAINER: Covid-19 vaccine takeaways from SONA 2021 SA has secured 9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — the first batch is due to arrive in the third week of February. 15 February 2021 3:12 PM
Zondo: State capture commission to ask for imprisonment of Zuma A dangerous precedent could be set if Deputy Chief Justice Zondo allowed Jacob Zuma to defy the State Capture Commission summons a... 15 February 2021 3:04 PM
Motshekga: 'Educated man won't rape' comment taken out of context While addressing pupils at Prospectus High School in Pretoria during an oversight visit for the reopening of schools, Angie Motshe... 15 February 2021 2:45 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:30 PM
PJ Powers has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 February 2021 11:55 AM
Twitter users share their most harshest rejection stories Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 9:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Prime Circle gives a glimpse of 'Music in Empty Spaces' The rock band will host a 90minutes global streaming event taking place at the Dome on 20 February. 16 February 2021 10:12 AM
[WATCH] Bundle of joy fake faints after using crayon to draw all over bathroom Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 February 2021 8:19 AM
[WATCH] 'The test tickles,' King Price ad pokes fun at COVID-19 test goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 February 2021 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit. 14 February 2021 7:33 AM
702 celebrates World Radio Day World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011. 13 February 2021 11:08 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
View all World
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer "soft" elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
#702Openline

#702Openline

16 February 2021 10:06 AM


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Outcomes of the ANC NEC meeting

15 February 2021 11:05 AM

Will SG Ace Magashule step aside while he is being investigated for corruption? EWN's Tshidi Madia and political analyst Mcebisi Ndletyana speak on the damage that may arise for brand ANC following this weekend's NEC meeting. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

RET forces prepared to defend Zuma

15 February 2021 11:00 AM

Clement spoke to RET forces chair, Nkosentsha Shezi, about their plans to defend former President Jacob Zuma, following his no-show at the Zondo Commission. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

15 February 2021 10:15 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relationships focus- getting fit as a couple

12 February 2021 11:54 AM

How can we bond with our partner through fitness and keeping active? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sona in 60 minutes

12 February 2021 10:16 AM

Clement hosts a panel including Cape Talk's Lester Kiewert, EWN's Gaye Davis and 702's Bongani Bingwa, as they unpack the President's 5th State of the nation address.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Across the Desk with political analysts

11 February 2021 12:01 PM

Clement spends time getting to know some of South Africa's foremost and well known political analysts, Judith February, Ralph Matshekga and Prince Mashele. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hanging out with Letta Mbuli and Caiphus Semenya

11 February 2021 11:05 AM

Clement gets to know two of South Africa's most powerful musicians and activists who just happen to share a household, power couple Letta Mbuli and Caiphus Semenya.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

11 February 2021 10:30 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s The Tea: Are the benefits to cheating?

10 February 2021 12:42 PM

Cheating is seen as a socially unacceptable thing but are there benefits to being unfaithful? Clement and the listeners weigh in.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SA's COVID-19 death toll breaches 48,000 as 195 people succumb to virus

Local

Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt

Business Opinion Politics Local

Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants

Business Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Insufficient evidence to pursue criminal case against DJ Fresh, Euphonik - NPA

16 February 2021 9:51 AM

Outa welcomes court move to strike Myeni's delinquency order challenge off roll

16 February 2021 9:32 AM

Debate gives opposition parties another chance to critique Ramaphosa's Sona

16 February 2021 8:38 AM

